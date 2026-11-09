Colin Otto Lands H&M’s Holiday 26 Campaign

Some campaigns sell clothes. Others sell a mood. The H&M Holiday 26 campaign, photographed by Sam Rock, does both, and it does it with a single face at the center of the story. That face belongs to Colin Otto, whose work for the season makes a clear case that holiday dressing can be sharp without being fussy.

One Model, Three Moods

Holiday campaigns often lean on crowded sets, glitter and a palette of reds and golds. This one takes a quieter route. Each frame gives Otto room to carry the image on his own, with the clothing doing the work through cut, fabric and proportion. Across the three looks, the styling moves from street-night edge to daytime polish to evening warmth, and the thread that holds them together is the model’s composure.

The team behind the shoot reads like a well-matched roster. Jacob K handled fashion editing and styling, Damien Boissinot and Rie Shiraishi worked on hair, and Piergiorgio Del Moro led casting. Otto is represented by Tomorrow Is Another Day, the agency that put him forward for the job.

Night Street Edge

The first image places Otto against a tiled wall on a narrow street lit by shop signs and a bright overhead lamp. He wears a charcoal long coat over a white striped shirt, with a deep red knit tie that becomes the one bold note in the frame. Black leather trousers and a studded belt push the look toward something more rock-leaning, while his hands tucked into his pockets and his gaze drifting off-frame keep it relaxed. It is the most cinematic of the three, and it shows how a single saturated accent can carry an entire outfit.

Grey Suiting in a Warm Room

The second look is the most traditionally tailored. Otto sits on a wooden chair against an ochre wall in a double-breasted grey suit with a relaxed, slightly oversized shoulder. A pale shirt, a dark tie and visible cuffs add structure, while the wide-leg trousers keep the silhouette loose. His direct stare into the lens gives the image its confidence. This is the look for readers who want office-ready dressing that doesn’t read as corporate.

Velvet and Quiet Opulence

The third image is the most seasonal. A brown velvet blazer sits over a silver satin shirt, with a black turtleneck underneath for depth. Navy trousers and a carved wooden stool give the frame an old-world feel, and a white vase with slender branches on the left keeps the composition clean. Velvet and satin are classic holiday fabrics, and here they are handled with restraint rather than sparkle.

What the Campaign Teaches About Holiday Dressing

Taken together, the three looks offer a practical lesson. Layer textures, such as wool over satin or velvet over knit. Keep one piece bold, whether that is a red tie or a leather trouser, and let everything else stay quiet. Finally, choose pieces with a clear shape, because the silhouette does more of the talking than the print or the logo.

Why Colin Otto Works in This Campaign

Campaigns like this depend on a model who can shift between moods without losing the thread of the brand. Otto’s expression stays composed across all three images, whether he is leaning against a wall at night, sitting with a steady gaze or perched on a stool in a warm interior. That consistency is what makes the set feel like one story rather than three unrelated shoots, and it is why this campaign is one of the stronger men’s holiday showings of the season.

Campaign Credits

H&M Holiday 26 Campaign

Photographer: Sam Rock

Styling by Jacob K

Hair Stylists: Damien Boissinot, Rie Shiraishi

Casting Director: Piergiorgio Del Moro

Model: Colin Otto

Mother agency: Tomorrow Is Another Day