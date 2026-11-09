Anthony Thomason in Miami for Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe

Anthony Thomason is the face of the new Jacquemus x Nike campaign for the Emerald Rise Moon Shoe. Photographed by Dudi Hasson and designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus, the Fall Winter 2026 images cast the sneaker as a summer accessory rather than a running shoe. Magdaleno Delgado is also featured in the campaign.

The shoot sits alongside our DSCENE coverage of the Nike x Jacquemus Fall 2026 drop, which explores the collection’s wider design story. This piece looks at how the campaign uses the model, the setting, and the styling to sell the shoe.

Sun-Washed Styling From Start to Finish

The campaign leans into warm light, pale backdrops, and easy movement. Every frame keeps the Emerald Rise palette in view: pale blue nylon, mint-green Swoosh details, lilac panels, and cream laces. Nothing competes with the shoe, so the eye stays on the colorway.

Dudi Hasson shoots with a soft, film-like finish that gives the images a relaxed, slightly nostalgic feel. The result feels like a holiday snapshot, which suits a sneaker built around seaside colors.

A Ride in Aqua

One of the strongest images shows Anthony Thomason on a chrome road bike, wearing an aqua bodysuit over a white tank top. The sneakers sit on the pedal, with the pale blue upper and mint Swoosh matching the outfit almost exactly. The styling makes the shoe feel like part of a complete look, not an add-on.

The street setting, with its blurred storefronts and open sidewalk, adds to the everyday quality of the shot. The campaign presents the sneaker as something to wear while getting around, which fits the Moon Shoe’s roots as a runner.

Sneakers as an Accessory

A more playful frame has the model with his arms crossed and the shoes held against his chest, laces facing out. The pose turns the sneakers into a bold graphic detail, and the Jacquemus branding on the heel catches the eye. It is a clever way to show the shoe from a fresh angle while keeping the styling light.

The bare-chested, sun-warmed look adds a relaxed confidence to the campaign. It presents the sneaker as something to show off, not something to hide under trousers.

A Lifeguard Stand as the Set

The beach frame is the most cinematic of the set. The model stands on the steps of a yellow and blue lifeguard tower in an open yellow shirt and a white wrap, with a pair of Emerald Rise sneakers hanging from one hand. The bright colors of the tower echo the shoe’s palette, so the whole frame reads as a single color story.

Shooting on a quiet beach at what looks like early morning or late evening adds a calm mood. The wide framing gives the model space, which helps the campaign feel more editorial than commercial.

Building the Story Around the Model

The campaign works because the model’s presence matches the product. The loose hair, relaxed posture, and sun-kissed skin make the Emerald Rise feel approachable. Readers who follow Jacquemus will recognize the label’s love of color and light, while the Nike silhouette gives the look a grounded, sporty edge.

For more on the label’s approach to menswear, see the Jacquemus brand page on MMSCENE, or browse our Fall Winter 2026 campaigns for more recent work.

Anthony Thomason’s Growing Profile

Anthony Thomason is represented by Ford Models in both New York and Barcelona. His work has appeared in a range of campaigns, and he was also part of the Swarovski holiday campaign with Pratik Shetty, which brought his range across luxury and lifestyle work into focus.

Read more about his career on his model profile, and see who else is rising in our Fresh Faces feature.

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