Top models Jhonattan Burjack, Jonathan Bellini, Nikolai Danielsen and Taylor Hill team up for the cover of Vogue Japan‘s December 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Giampaolo Sgura, with styling from Anna Dello Russo, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Andrew Guida and makeup artist Luca Cianciolo, both represented by Close Up Milano.

