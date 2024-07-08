MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Giorgio Ramondetta by Sasha Olsen

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Sasha Olsen captures model Giorgio Ramondetta at Special Management Men. In charge of styling is Downtown Darling, with make up by Carmen Thorne. The shoot is produced by Julie Van Damme Lagoe at Euro Connection production company.

For this session, Giorgio is wearing selected pieces from Dsquared, Budro, HBOE, Armani, and ZeroThreeSeventeen.

Photographer – Sasha Olsen @sashaxolsen

Model – Giorgio Ramondetta @giorgioramondetta at Special Management Men @specialmanagementmen

Styling – Downtown Darling @downtown.darling

MUA – Carmen Thorne @carmenthorne

Producer – Julie Van Damme Lagoe @julievandammelagoe

Production Company – Euro Connection @euroconnection_cpt