MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Giorgio Ramondetta by Sasha Olsen

Photographer Sasha Olsen and model Giorgio Ramondetta team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Sasha Olsen captures model Giorgio Ramondetta at Special Management Men. In charge of styling is Downtown Darling, with make up by Carmen Thorne. The shoot is produced by Julie Van Damme Lagoe at Euro Connection production company. 

For this session, Giorgio is wearing selected pieces from Dsquared, Budro, HBOE, Armani, and ZeroThreeSeventeen.

Photography © Sasha Olsen for MMSCENE
Giorgio Ramondetta by Sasha Olsen
Giorgio Ramondetta by Sasha Olsen
Giorgio Ramondetta by Sasha Olsen
Giorgio Ramondetta by Sasha Olsen
Giorgio Ramondetta by Sasha Olsen
Photographer – Sasha Olsen @sashaxolsen
Model – Giorgio Ramondetta @giorgioramondetta at Special Management Men @specialmanagementmen
Styling – Downtown Darling @downtown.darling
MUA – Carmen Thorne @carmenthorne
Producer – Julie Van Damme Lagoe @julievandammelagoe
Production Company – Euro Connection @euroconnection_cpt

Written by Pavle Banovic

