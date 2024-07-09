Son Heung-min Models Jacquemus for Vogue Korea

South Korean football star Son Heung-min, captain of the national team and a forward for Tottenham Hotspur, teams up with fashion photographer Jongha Park for Vogue Korea Magazine‘s latest digital cover story. In charge of fashion direction was Eunyoung Sohn, with styling from Hyeyoung Lee, and set design by Bluefast. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jungmi Eom, and makeup artist Yoonjin Kang. For the story, Son is wearing selected pieces from Jacquemus‘ latest collection.

Son recently made headlines with his candid remarks at the ‘Son is Coming’ fan event in Seoul. The 32-year-old athlete shared his thoughts on his career priorities, post-retirement plans, and recent off-field incidents.

At the event held on July 6 in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Son addressed a hypothetical scenario: would he prefer South Korea reaching the World Cup semi-finals or Tottenham winning a trophy? Without hesitation, Son chose club success, underscoring his desire for tangible victories. He stated, “In all sports, winners are remembered and remain in history. While I’d love to reach the World Cup semi-finals, I always want to be a winner.” However, he clarified that if the choice were between a World Cup victory and a club trophy, he would opt for World Cup glory.

During the event, which featured broadcaster Bae Sung-jae, singer Jay Park, and actress Jung Ho-yeon, Son also spoke about a recent incident where his appearance at a local football field in Yongin caused a commotion, necessitating police intervention. He apologized for any inconvenience, explaining that he was maintaining his fitness during the off-season.

When asked if he considers himself a ‘world-class’ player, Son responded humbly, “True world-class players are beyond debate. The fact that there’s still debate about me suggests I’m not there yet. World-class players are universally acknowledged as the best without argument.”

Son also surprised fans with his post-retirement plans, revealing, “I’m becoming more convinced that I won’t pursue a career related to football after retiring as a player. Therefore, I aim to extend my playing career as long as possible and not disappoint the fans.”

Son returned to Hotspur Way on Monday, following an extended holiday due to South Korea’s World Cup qualifiers. His arrival was marked by a warm farewell from fans at Incheon International Airport, where he received birthday wishes and cards. This return also sets the stage for Tottenham’s upcoming tour to Asia, including stops in Japan and South Korea. Fans are expected to gather in large numbers to see Son and his teammates, reminiscent of the “Sonny-mania” experienced two years ago.

Off the pitch, Son has taken on a new role as the regional ambassador for Ralph Lauren Fragrances, embodying the spirit of their new Polo 67 Eau de Toilette. Son expressed his connection with the brand’s message of achieving dreams through hard work and determination. “I am honoured to partner with Ralph Lauren Fragrances. The message of achieving your dream through hard work and determination is something I deeply connect with, both on and off the football pitch,” he stated.

The collaboration has been well-received, with Charles Finaz de Villaine, Global President of Ralph Lauren Fragrances, praising Son’s embodiment of the Polo 67 spirit.

Photography © Jongha Park for Vogue Korea, read more at vogue.co.kr