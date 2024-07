For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Elys Berroteran captures model Trev Harris. In charge of the styling is Victor Lopez.

For this session, Trev is wearing selected pieces from Versace, Moschino, Calvin Klein, YSL, JW Anderson, and Simone Rocha.

Photography – Elys Berroteran @elysmcm

Model – Trev Harris @thetrevharris

Stylist – Victor Lopez @styledbyvictorlopez