For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Clotilde Petrosino captures models Pasquale Nappi from I Love Models Management and Elhadji Mar from Elite Milano. In charge of styling is Alessandro Ferrari with assistance from Giulia Lott. Make up and hair is done by Francesca Maffi, with Pierandrea Rosato as choreographer and Sofia Michaud as casting director.

For this session, Pasquale and Elhadji are wearing selected pieces from Ferragamo, Antonio Marras, Neil Barrett, Premiata, Moschino, Kenzo, Canali, The Red Mannequin, Arlo Haisek Firenze, CDLP, Celine, Dolce & Gabbana, and Celine Homme.

Art Director and Photographer – Clotilde Petrosino @clotildepetrosino

Fashion Stylist – Alessandro Ferrari @instyleale @the.red.mannequin

Make Up Artist and Hair Stylist – Francesca Maffi @fraffigram

Choreographer and Movement Director – Pierandrea Rosato @_pierandrea

Casting Director – Sofia Michaud @sofiamichaud

Talents – Pasquale Nappi at I Love Models Management @nappi_pasquale

, Elhadji Mar at Elite Milano @imelhadjimar

Fashion Assistant – Giulia Lott @giulialott