MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Pasquale and Elhadji by Clotilde Petrosino
Stylist Alessandro Ferrari and photographer Clotilde Petrosino team up for our latest exclusive story
For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Clotilde Petrosino captures models Pasquale Nappi from I Love Models Management and Elhadji Mar from Elite Milano. In charge of styling is Alessandro Ferrari with assistance from Giulia Lott. Make up and hair is done by Francesca Maffi, with Pierandrea Rosato as choreographer and Sofia Michaud as casting director.
For this session, Pasquale and Elhadji are wearing selected pieces from Ferragamo, Antonio Marras, Neil Barrett, Premiata, Moschino, Kenzo, Canali, The Red Mannequin, Arlo Haisek Firenze, CDLP, Celine, Dolce & Gabbana, and Celine Homme.