in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Pasquale and Elhadji by Clotilde Petrosino

Stylist Alessandro Ferrari and photographer Clotilde Petrosino team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Clotilde Petrosino captures models Pasquale Nappi from I Love Models Management and Elhadji Mar from Elite Milano. In charge of styling is Alessandro Ferrari with assistance from Giulia Lott. Make up and hair is done by Francesca Maffi, with Pierandrea Rosato as choreographer and Sofia Michaud as casting director. 

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session, Pasquale and Elhadji are wearing selected pieces from Ferragamo, Antonio Marras, Neil Barrett, Premiata, Moschino, Kenzo, Canali, The Red Mannequin, Arlo Haisek Firenze, CDLP, Celine, Dolce & Gabbana, and Celine Homme.

ELHADJ: trench FERRAGAMO, trousers ANTONIO MARRAS, shirt NEIL BARRETT, shoes PREMIATA / PASQUALE: total look MOSCHINO, shoes KENZO / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
ELHADJI and PASQUALE: rings THE RED MANNEQUIN, bracelet ARLO HAISEK FIRENZE / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
Both are wearing CDLP t-shirts / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
PASQUALE: tshirt CDLP, shorts NEIL BARRETT / ELHADJI: tanktop NEIL BARRETT, Shorts CDLP / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
PASQUALE: jacket DOLCE & GABBANA, broach ARLO HAISEK FIRENZE / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
ELHADJI: shoes MOSCHINO, trousers N21, / PASQUALE: shoes CELINE, trousers Dolce & Gabbana / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
PASQUALE: tanktop CDLP, trousers ANTONIO MARRAS / ELHADJI: tanktop ANTONIO MARRAS, trousers THE RED MANNEQUIN / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
PASQUALE: tanktop CDLP, trousers ANTONIO MARRAS / ELHADJI: tanktop ANTONIO MARRAS, trousers THE RED MANNEQUIN / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
ELHADJI: necklace CELINE HOMME, trousers DOLCE & GABBANA / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
PASQUALE: jumper CELINE HOMME, trousers THE RED MANNEQUIN / ELHADJI: total look CELINE HOMME / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
ELHADJI: shirt ANTONIO MARRAS, vest THE RED MANNEQUIN, trousers THE RED MANNEQUIN / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
ELHADJI: shirt ANTONIO MARRAS, vest THE RED MANNEQUIN, trousers THE RED MANNEQUIN / PASQUALE: total look ANTONIO MARRAS / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
PASQUALE: suit and shirt MOSCHINO, shoes PREMIATA / ELHADJI: suit CANALI, shoes PREMIATA / © Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE
© Photography Clotilde Petrosino for MMSCENE

Art Director and Photographer – Clotilde Petrosino @clotildepetrosino
Fashion Stylist – Alessandro Ferrari @instyleale @the.red.mannequin
Make Up Artist and Hair Stylist – Francesca Maffi @fraffigram
Choreographer and Movement Director – Pierandrea Rosato @_pierandrea
Casting Director – Sofia Michaud @sofiamichaud
Talents – Pasquale Nappi at I Love Models Management @nappi_pasquale
, Elhadji Mar at Elite Milano @imelhadjimar
Fashion Assistant – Giulia Lott @giulialott

editorialsexclusivesMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Pavle Banovic

Jin

BTS Member Jin is the Cover Star of W Korea July 2024 Issue