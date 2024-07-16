Cha Eun Woo is the Cover Star of GQ Korea August 2024 Issue

Singer, actor, and model Cha Eun Woo takes the cover story of GQ Korea Magazine‘s August 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling was Im Hyerim, with fashion direction from Park Nana, and set design by Kwon Dohyung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lee Iljung, and makeup artist An Sunghee. For the cover, k-pop star is wearing selected pieces from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Recently, Woo reunited with his True Beauty co-stars Moon Ga Young, Kang Min Ah, and Lee Sang Jin to support Im Se Mi’s play, “Flowers, Stars Pass By.” Kang Min Ah shared the reunion on Instagram, highlighting their enduring friendship. Im Se Mi, known for her roles in “The Worst of Evil” and “About Time,” also collaborated with Cha Eun Woo in the 2024 thriller drama “Wonderful World.”

Speculation about a relationship between Cha Eun Woo and BLACKPINK’s Rosé has resurfaced, fueled by a viral TikTok video that garnered over 600k views. Fans have pointed out several instances of the two posting from similar locations, including an art exhibition, Paris Fashion Week, and the TeamLabs Planets museum in Japan. Despite the rumors, neither has confirmed these speculations.

Cha Eun Woo’s “Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] Encore in Japan” concerts at K-Arena Yokohama were a tremendous success. These encore performances followed his original tour, which included 10 cities across Asia and South America from February to June 2024. The concerts featured special stage sets and new segments.

Opening with a rock version of “STAY” and performing solo hits like “Fu*king great time” and “You’re the best,” Cha Eun Woo also thrilled fans with ASTRO songs “Crazy Sexy Cool” and “Candy Sugar Pop.” The signature “10 Minutes” stage was a standout, highlighting his maturity and charm.

In his final performance at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on July 6, 2024, Cha Eun Woo was joined by Norwegian singer Peder Elias. Their duet on Elias’ new song “Hey Hello” delighted the audience, marking the grand finale of the tour.

Cha Eun Woo expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans, promising to return with even more impressive performances in the future.

Photography © Hyea W. Kang for GQ Korea, read more at gqkorea.co.kr