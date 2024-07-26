in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Pedro Pemjean by Bastien Reveco

Photographer Bastien Reveco and model Pedro Pemjean team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Bastien Reveco captures model Pedro Pemjean from We Love Models Agency. In charge of styling and production is Rodrigo Valderrama, with assistance from Daniela Rojas

For this session, Pedro is wearing selected pieces from Palosanto, Boycrazy , Midori, Juicy Couture, Ivy Park, Adidas, Romel, and Vintage Pieces. Jewerly is by Talisma Joyas and Rama Joyas.

Photography – Bastien Reveco @revekobastien
Production and Styling – Rodrigo Valderrama @vprdgo
Production Assistant – Daniela Rojas @yoladanii
Model – Pedro Pemjean – We Love Models Agency @pedropemjean

