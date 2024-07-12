in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Diego by Alain Vasallo

Stylist Georgie and photographer Alain Vasallo team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Alain Vasallo captures model Diego, while Georgie takes care of the styling.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this seddion, Diego is wearing selected pieces from Twojeys, Off White, Balenciaga, Cos, Theory, Maison Margiela, Zara, Diesel, Palm Angels, Burberry, Prada, Versace, Chanel, Mango, and JW Anderson.

Blue Denim Vest DIESEL, Thick Gold Choker VERSACE, Statement Gold Necklace CHANEL
Denim Bucket Hat BURBERRY, Blue Denim Vest DIESEL, Red Mesh Draw String Shorts PALM ANGELS, Wide Leg Worker Jeans DIESEL, Woven Tote ZARA, Thick Gold Choker VERSACE, Statement Gold Necklace CHANEL
Denim Bucket Hat BURBERRY, Blue Denim Vest DIESEL, Red Mesh Draw String Shorts PALM ANGELS, Wide Leg Worker Jeans DIESEL, Black Leather Derby Boots PRADA, Woven Tote ZARA, Thick Gold Choker VERSACE, Statement Gold Necklace CHANEL
Blue Denim Vest DIESEL, Red Mesh Draw String Shorts PALM ANGELS, Wide Leg Worker Jeans DIESEL, Thick Gold Choker VERSACE, Statement Gold Necklace CHANEL
Blue Denim Vest DIESEL, Red Mesh Draw String Shorts PALM ANGELS, Wide Leg Worker Jeans DIESEL, Black Leather Derby Boots PRADA, Thick Gold Choker VERSACE, Statement Gold Necklace CHANEL
White Tank Top DIESEL, Blue Shorts PALM ANGELS
Yellow Mesh Sweater SQUARED, White Tank Top TWOJEYS, Cargo Pants OFF WHITE,
Yellow Mesh Sweater SQUARED, White Tank Top TWOJEYS, Cargo Pants OFF WHITE,
Diego by Alain Vasallo
Yellow Mesh Sweater SQUARED, White Tank Top TWOJEYS, Cargo Pants OFF WHITE, Shoes BALENCIAGA
Diego by Alain Vasallo
Yellow Mesh Sweater SQUARED, White Tank Top TWOJEYS, Cargo Pants OFF WHITE, Shoes BALENCIAGA
Diego by Alain Vasallo
Sweater COS, Cargo pants THEORY, Hat ZARA
Diego by Alain Vasallo
Sweater COS, Cargo pants THEORY, Slippers MAISON MARGIELA, Hat ZARA
Diego by Alain Vasallo
Leather Beret VERSACE, Brown Distressed Ascot DIESEL, White Linen Suit MANGO, Black Mesh Tank Top DIESEL, Black leather Chain Slippers JW ANDERSON
Diego by Alain Vasallo
Leather Beret VERSACE, Brown Distressed Ascot DIESEL, White Linen Suit MANGO, Black Mesh Tank Top DIESEL, Black leather Chain Slippers JW ANDERSON

Photographer – Alain Vasallo @alainvasallo
Stylist – Georgie @tomorrowismine
Model – Diego @diego.bourquin

 

Written by Pavle Banovic

