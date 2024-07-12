MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Diego by Alain Vasallo

For the latest edition of
photographer MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Alain Vasallo captures model Diego, while Georgie takes care of the styling.
For this seddion, Diego is wearing selected pieces from
Twojeys, Off White, Balenciaga, Cos, Theory, Maison Margiela, Zara, Diesel, Palm Angels, Burberry, Prada, Versace, Chanel, Mango, and JW Anderson.
Blue Denim Vest DIESEL, Thick Gold Choker VERSACE, Statement Gold Necklace CHANEL
Denim Bucket Hat BURBERRY, Blue Denim Vest DIESEL, Red Mesh Draw String Shorts PALM ANGELS, Wide Leg Worker Jeans DIESEL, Woven Tote ZARA, Thick Gold Choker VERSACE, Statement Gold Necklace CHANEL
White Tank Top DIESEL, Blue Shorts PALM ANGELS
Yellow Mesh Sweater SQUARED, White Tank Top TWOJEYS, Cargo Pants OFF WHITE,
Yellow Mesh Sweater SQUARED, White Tank Top TWOJEYS, Cargo Pants OFF WHITE, Shoes BALENCIAGA
Sweater COS, Cargo pants THEORY, Hat ZARA
Sweater COS, Cargo pants THEORY, Slippers MAISON MARGIELA, Hat ZARA
Leather Beret VERSACE, Brown Distressed Ascot DIESEL, White Linen Suit MANGO, Black Mesh Tank Top DIESEL, Black leather Chain Slippers JW ANDERSON
Photographer – Alain Vasallo
@alainvasallo
Stylist – Georgie @tomorrowismine
Model – Diego @diego.bourquin