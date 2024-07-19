NCT Member Taeyong Covers Dazed Korea August 2024 Issue

NCT Member Taeyong takes the cover of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s August 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Peter Ash Lee. In charge of styling was Kim Youngjin, with beauty from hair stylist Woo Eunhye, and makeup artist Park Soojin. For the cover, k-pop superstar is wearing selected pieces from Loewe‘s Fall Winter 2024.25 collection designed by Jonathan Anderson.

In other news, NCT 127 released the music video for their latest single, “Walk,” on July 15, sparking controversy among fans due to the absence of Taeyong, the group’s leader. Taeyong’s ongoing military service meant he couldn’t participate in this comeback, yet his childhood photos were featured in the video, leading to widespread dissatisfaction.

Fans were upset by the inclusion of these images, feeling it was an attempt to evoke sympathy rather than genuinely acknowledging his contributions. This was particularly frustrating as Taeyong had taken time from his solo activities to contribute to the “Walk” album, only for his efforts to seemingly be minimized in the final release.

Adding to the discontent was the previous use of AI-generated images of Taeyong for the music video teaser, which fans viewed as a poor substitute for his real presence. This approach by SM Entertainment was seen as disrespectful, further fueling the backlash.

The “Walk” album, NCT 127’s sixth studio effort, features eleven tracks. The title track stands out with its heavy basslines and early 2000s hip-hop influences. Despite the vibrant visuals and dynamic choreography in the video, Taeyong’s absence was keenly felt.

The release of “Walk” is important for the group, but it comes at a time of transition due to Taeyong’s military service. Fans eagerly anticipate his return, expected in December 2025, while the group continues to push forward with their music and performances. The recent controversy highlights the challenges of maintaining group cohesion and fan satisfaction during such periods.

NCT 127 will mark their eighth anniversary with a fan meeting in Seoul, a highly anticipated event that will celebrate their journey and strengthen their connection with fans.

Photography © Peter Ash Lee for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com