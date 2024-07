For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Labros Tyrlis captures model Gabo Dos Santos from Ace Models Greece. In charge of hair and make up is Zacharenia Kanataki.

Photographer – Labros Tyrlis @labrostyrlis

Make up/ Hair – Zacharenia Kanataki @zacharenia.k

Model – Gabo Dos Santos @gabo2santoss, Ace models Greece @ace_models_athens