MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with VYPERR

Victor Pérez, better known as Vyperr, has taken the entertainment world by storm, transitioning from a promising football career to becoming a celebrated actor and singer. With a massive following on social media platforms—2 million on Instagram and 9.4 million on TikTok—Vyperr has proven himself as a versatile and influential figure. His recent hit, “Supersónico,” has captured the hearts of many, climbing to #6 on the charts in Italy and amassing over 11K videos on TikTok. In this exclusive interview, Vyperr opens up about his journey, the pivotal moments that shaped his career, and what’s next on the horizon.

In this feature, the multifaceted talent Vyperr shines under the creative vision of LaDécadanse Studio. Captured through the lens of photographer Slavica Veselinovic with the assistance of Daniil Volkovski, and groomed by Luigi Iacono.

Can you share more about what influenced your decision to leave football and pursue a profession in entertainment?

It honestly felt like it was the right time to step down. My grandpa had just passed away, and he was the one always cheering me on to pursue my football career. I was going through my first breakup, and a lot was going on in my personal life. At the time, it felt like the perfect decision to focus on myself.

What was your experience working on the Netflix shows “You are Nothing Special” and “Queen of Flow”, and how did it influence your career?

I’ve always had a thing for acting. Through social media, I got the chance to participate in the casting process for both projects, and I enjoyed every minute of it. On ‘You Are Nothing Special,’ my character was the bad guy on the show, and we had a lot of fun while taping it. It was shot in a beautiful town in Spain during the summer, and it felt really cool to bond with my other castmates. On ‘Queen of Flow,’ I had a part in their season finale, and at the time, it was one of my favorite shows, so it was also really special.

How has your family supported you throughout your professional transitions?

My family has been really supportive. They have always supported every decision I made, even the crazy ones, haha.

Can you discuss your experience working with big fashion brands such as Paco Rabanne and YSL?

I had the opportunity to work with some of my favorite firms in the past. It has been really cool to be able to travel the world with them and meet their awesome teams. I am about to announce a big campaign with one of my all-time favorites, and I am really excited. Stay tuned!

What inspired you to start a music career, and what message do you aim to convey through your songs?

Music has always been a passion of mine. I always had it as a hobby, to the point that I built a little studio right next to my place to be able to just have fun with my friends, learning and experimenting with it. Now it feels amazing to be able to do it in front of so many people.

My songs speak about past experiences or feelings I had, so they really are a part of me and show parts of my personality.

How did it feel to achieve a #6 song on the charts in Italy with ‘Supersónico,’ and what do you think contributed to its viral success?

It made me really emotional. I am an independent artist; everything I do in music comes out of my pocket along with my manager’s support. We are all in, so seeing that ‘Supersónico’ has been doing so great, especially in Italy, makes me really happy. Honestly, Italy is a vital part of this project, as they have been the most supportive. Ever since I started, they have been ride or die, and they made ‘Supersónico’ what it is today. Many good things are coming for my Italian audience. I might be singing in Italian very, very soon.

Who do you look up to as role models, and what is it about them that inspires you?

My family and my team—I look up to them all the time. They are hardworking people who want to make sure that everyone around them is always giving their best. That inspires me a lot and makes me want to be the best version of myself every day.

What motivated you to start your own clothing line, VP Merch, and what are your future plans for the brand?

I’ve always loved fashion. A few years ago, I felt like I needed to experiment with my own designs and see how it went. People really supported the project, and I loved every second of it. Right now, I am focused on my music project, but I know we will be doing something pretty soon as well.

With a large following on TikTok and Instagram, how do you balance personal authenticity with brand collaborations and sponsored posts?

I always try to be myself. People have been following me since I was 16, and I am about to turn 23 in September this year. I’ve grown with them, and they have seen me as the crazy, shameless kid I was, until now that I am a more focused version of myself. As for the branding deals, I’ve never been the one to take everything just because of the money. I could have made way more money than I have by accepting every type of job, but I felt like I owed it to my followers to only post about myself and a brand or two that I really liked.

What are your future aspirations in both the entertainment and fashion industries? Are there any new projects or collaborations we should look out for?

Yeah! Right now I am super focused on my music career. I spend a lot of time in the studio and doing music promotion around Europe. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon, especially now that I have a couple of things lined up with a few artists that I’ve always loved. There’s a lot coming from Vyperr, and an exciting campaign being announced really soon. As far as my acting career goes… I’m sure you’ll see me somewhere one day. I really loved everything that had to do with acting.

Talent Vyperr @vyperr

Art Direction & Styling by LaDécadanse Studio @ladecadanse.studio

Photographer Slavica Veselinovic @shavi_veselinovic

Assistant Photographer Daniil Volkovskii @voldanval

Grooming Luigi Iacono @luig.imakeup