Rebellious Elegance: Versace Fall Winter 2024 Collection

Italian luxury house Versace unveiled its Fall Winter 2024 campaign, that redefines luxury with a rebellious edge. Set in the historic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, this collection is captured through the artistic lens of photographers Mert and Marcus, bringing forth a spontaneous energy and elevated style that is quintessentially Versace. Stars of the campaign are Fernando Lindez, Lee Minseok, and Hedi Ben Tekaya. In charge of styling was Jacob K, with beauty from hair stylist Akki Shirakawa, and makeup artist Sam Visser.

This season’s menswear collection highlights Versace’s mastery in combining tailored precision with daring design. The campaign features an array of ready-to-wear pieces that easily blend structured lines with opulent fabrics. Men’s hourglass jackets, paired with slim-fit trousers and knee-high boots, embody the meticulous cut and bold silhouette that define the collection. The use of luxurious materials, including jacquard, detailed embroidery, and innovative hidden linings, introduces an element of deconstructed sophistication.

This campaign was shot at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles – the perfect place for the Versace clan to hang out. I love seeing our clothes in action on these amazing models, celebrating their different characters. You know they are having a great time! But like the Chateau, Versace keeps all their secrets. – Donatella Versace

Rich lipstick red emerges as the standout color, infusing vibrancy into tweed jackets, skirts, and mohair knitwear. This bold hue, coupled with the striking Wild Barocco print, creates a dramatic visual impact. The collection’s detailed craftsmanship and the dynamic interplay of textures enhance its overall aesthetic, pushing the boundaries of conventional menswear.

Introducing the Kleio, Versace’s new ultra-soft crossbody bag, the campaign highlights its versatility and luxurious appeal. The Kleio, part of the Medusa ’95 bag family, features sumptuous softness and a striking design, making it perfect for both day and evening wear. The iconic Medusa ’95 emblem in golden metal underscores the bag’s exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

Footwear in the collection offers a balance between fierce and refined. Men’s Texano boots, characterized by sharply pointed toes, add a touch of rugged sophistication, complementing the rebellious spirit of the collection.

The campaign comes to life through the vibrant energy and individuality of the models, set against the backdrop of the Chateau Marmont. This iconic location perfectly captures the essence of Versace’s rebellious yet luxurious style. The campaign showcases the intricate craftsmanship and innovative design of the Fall Winter 2024 menswear collection while also celebrating the bold character and unique personality of the Versace brand.