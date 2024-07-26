12 Essential Groomsmen Accessories You Must Know

When planning a wedding, the spotlight often shines on the bride and her bridesmaids, but the groom and his groomsmen deserve their fair share of attention too. A well-dressed groomsman not only complements the groom but also enhances the overall aesthetic of the wedding. Here’s a comprehensive guide to essential groomsmen accessories that can elevate any wedding outfit from Azazie.

Pocket Squares and Handkerchiefs

Pocket squares and handkerchiefs are timeless accessories that add a touch of elegance and sophistication to a groomsman’s attire. A pocket square, neatly folded or artfully puffed, can introduce a splash of color or a subtle pattern to a suit. Handkerchiefs, often more practical, can also be stylish, offering a coordinated look when matched with the tie or boutonniere. The key is to ensure the pocket square complements the overall color scheme and style of the wedding.

Necktie and Tie Bars

A classic necktie is a staple in men’s formalwear, providing a sleek and polished look. The choice of fabric, pattern, and color can significantly impact the outfit. Silk ties are a popular choice for their luxurious appearance, while wool or cotton ties can offer a more textured look. Pairing a necktie with a tie bar not only secures the tie in place but also adds a layer of sophistication. A simple, silver tie bar can be an understated accessory that pulls the entire look together.

Bow Tie

For a touch of vintage charm or a more formal occasion, bow ties are an excellent choice. They can range from classic black to bold, colorful patterns, allowing groomsmen to express their personality. Bow ties work particularly well with tuxedos or more formal suits and can be an excellent way to stand out in wedding photos.

Suspenders

Suspenders are both functional and fashionable, offering an alternative to belts. They can add a retro or quirky element to the outfit, depending on the style and material. Leather suspenders can provide a rustic, vintage look, while fabric suspenders in bold colors or patterns can add a fun twist. They also ensure a perfect fit, keeping trousers in place throughout the day.

Perfume

A signature scent is a subtle but impactful accessory. Choosing a high-quality perfume that complements the season and wedding theme can leave a lasting impression. Woody, musky scents are popular for winter weddings, while fresher, citrusy fragrances work well for summer ceremonies. It’s essential to select a scent that feels personal and memorable.

Shoes

The right pair of shoes can make or break a groomsman’s outfit. Classic options include black or brown leather oxfords, brogues, or loafers. The style should align with the formality of the wedding and the suit. It’s also crucial to ensure the shoes are comfortable, as groomsmen will be on their feet for much of the day. Polished, well-maintained shoes add the finishing touch to a sharp look.

Wristwatch

A wristwatch is not only practical but also a statement piece. A sleek, elegant watch can add a touch of sophistication to a groomsman’s ensemble. Whether opting for a classic leather strap or a modern metal bracelet, the watch should coordinate with other accessories, such as cufflinks and belt buckles. It’s an excellent opportunity to invest in a timeless piece that can be worn long after the wedding day.

Sunglasses

For outdoor weddings or sunny locales, sunglasses are a must-have accessory. They offer a cool, laid-back vibe while providing protection from the sun. Aviators, wayfarers, or round frames can all be stylish choices, depending on the overall look. It’s best to choose a pair that complements the face shape and fits comfortably.

Socks

Socks are an often-overlooked accessory but can add a fun or sophisticated touch to a groomsman’s outfit. Coordinating socks with the wedding colors or opting for a bold, contrasting pattern can add a playful element. High-quality, comfortable socks are essential, especially for long days filled with standing and dancing.

Cufflinks

Cufflinks are a small but significant detail that can enhance the elegance of a suit. They come in various styles, from classic silver or gold to personalized designs featuring initials or wedding motifs. Cufflinks should complement the shirt and other accessories, providing a cohesive and polished look.

Belts

A well-chosen belt not only provides function but also adds to the outfit’s style. Leather belts in black or brown are classic choices, with the buckle matching other metal accessories. The belt should fit well and align with the formality of the suit.

Boutonnieres

Boutonnieres are a traditional accessory that adds a floral touch to the groomsman’s attire. Typically pinned to the left lapel, they can be customized to match the wedding colors and themes. Fresh flowers are preferred, but artificial options can also be elegant and long-lasting.

Vest

Adding a vest to the outfit can elevate the overall look, providing a more formal and polished appearance. Vests can be matched with the suit or chosen in a contrasting color for a unique touch. They also offer the opportunity to add another layer of texture and interest to the outfit.

Finally, choosing the right accessories is crucial in ensuring groomsmen look their best and complement the wedding’s overall aesthetic. From pocket squares to vests, these accessories from Azazie play a role in creating a cohesive and stylish look. By paying attention to these details, groomsmen can confidently stand by the groom and add to the wedding’s overall charm and elegance.

Images from Timchenko Brothers by Erik Kolics – See full article here.