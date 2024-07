For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Paulo Herrera captures model Arnaud C. from System Agency. In charge of styling and art direction is Nicolle Rios Roeder with hair and make up by Ibar Alejandro Vacino.

Model – Arnaud C. @codinaarnau

Creative direction and photography – Paulo Herrera @pauloherrera.foto

Styling and art direction – Nicolle Rios Roeder @blue_rivers99

MUAH – Ibar Alejandro Vacino @vacino_official