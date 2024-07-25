in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Tough by Marsovi

Photographer Marsovi and stylist Camilla Sales team up for our latest exclusive story

Tough by Marsovi

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Marsovi captures models Alejandro Costa, Gustavo Padoin, Frederico Takahashi, Marcelo Buckhoy, Mateus Ferreira, Santos Leandro, Kalu, Felipe Rocha. In charge of styling is Camilla Sales, with grooming by Max Araujo

photography © Marsovi for MMSCENE
Tough by Marsovi / photography © Marsovi for MMSCENE

Photo – Marsovi @marsovi_
Stylist – Camilla Sales @camilla_sales
Grooming – Max Araujo @maxsro
Models
Alejandro Costa @Alejandro.costa @waymodel
Gustavo Padoin @gustavopadoin @waymodel
Frederico Takahashi @fred_taka @waymodel
Marcelo Buckhoy @marcelo_buckhoy @anothergency_
Mateus Ferreira @mateusfesilva @megamodelbrasil
Santos Leandro @santoleandros @bossamgt
Kalu @kaluu_maia
Felipe Rocha @efirocha @megamodelbrasil

