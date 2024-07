MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Nicolas Sartorte by Dalila Slimani

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Dalila Slimani captures model Nicolas Sartorte. In charge of the styling and art direction is Leonardo Vantaggi, while Annamaria Fanigliulo took care of hair and make-up.

For this session, Nicolas is wearing selected pieces from MSGM, Jordanluca, Dsquared2, Missoni, Diesel, CSM_Studio, Baldinini, and Leonardovalentini.

Styling and art director – Leonardo Vantaggi @vantaggileonardo

Photographer – Dalila Slimani @fitwithda

Model – Nicolas Sartorte @nicolasartorte

MUA & hairstylist – Annamaria Fanigliulo @Annagglam