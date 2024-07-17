Jackson Wang Covers Harper’s Bazaar China August 2024 Issue

K-pop superstar Jackson Wang takes the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar China Magazine‘s August 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liu Song. In charge of styling was Wang Hao, with beauty from hair stylist Zhang Chunjie Qing, and makeup artist Zhao Jiayan Simon. For the cover story, Wang is wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton, with jewelry from Cartier.

In a revealing interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jackson discusses the challenges of living a life without routine, the impact of constant travel, and the personal missteps that have shaped his current worldview. He opens up about the clarity he sought through these experiences, emphasizing the value of pausing to reflect on one’s true self away from the demands of public life.

Jackson’s narrative in the magazine is one of introspection and authenticity. He shares his struggle with maintaining genuine connections in a life filled with superficial engagements. His recent projects, including his work on the upcoming release “MAGIC MAN 2,” are described as deeply personal pursuits that reflect his values around friendship, family, and love – core aspects that define his sense of self.

The interview is complemented by artistic expressions through text and graffiti, where Jackson visually communicates his feelings. This method adds a layer of depth to his words, illustrating his inner emotional landscape in a manner that words alone might not fully capture.

Harper’s Bazaar also explores Jackson’s commitment to authenticity across his career. Known for his hands-on approach to his music and personal projects, Jackson has often taken on extensive responsibilities to ensure his artistic vision is fully realized. However, this dedication has come at a cost, including periods of burnout and personal doubt.

In his conversation with the magazine, Jackson acknowledges the necessity of balance and the importance of setting boundaries. He discusses his decision to take a step back to redefine his priorities and focus on what truly matters to him.

The feature also takes a look at how Jackson’s experiences and revelations are influencing his current and future projects, portraying as an artist and as an individual continuously evolving and seeking meaning beyond the spotlight. This cover story invites readers to understand the man behind the music and the personal trials that accompany a life lived in the public eye.

Photography © Liu Song for Harper’s Bazaar China