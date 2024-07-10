BTS Member Jin is the Cover Star of W Korea July 2024 Issue

BTS member Jin takes the cover of W Korea Magazine‘s July 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Janghyun. In charge of styling was Youngjin Kim, with fashion direction from Kim Shin, and set design by Jeon Min-gyu. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hansom, and makeup artist Darum Kim.

W Korea’s latest edition captures the essence of midsummer with dazzling scenes and features a captivating encounter with BTS’s Jin. Having recently completed his military service, Jin returns to the spotlight, bringing a fresh and youthful energy that lights up the pages of the magazine. His new look, complemented by a cute, grass-like hairstyle, makes him appear more youthful and radiant than ever. The photoshoot, filled with vibrant and sunny vibes, perfectly showcases Jin’s charm and the refreshing spirit of the season.

The cover story, a reunion with Jin reminiscent of a summer dream after a long winter separation, includes three different covers and a 44-page spread of stunning photos and insightful interviews. The shoot captures Jin in various picturesque locations, including the lush forests and serene sea of Nice, France.

In addition to Jin’s feature, this edition of W Korea encourages readers to embrace the extended daylight of the season with various outings and activities. The magazine highlights recommendations from fifty stylish Seoul residents who share their favorite spots in the city for eating, drinking, playing, and enjoying life.

Photography by Hong Janghyun for W Korea, read more at wkorea.com

