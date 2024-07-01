MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daydream by Bruna Castanheira

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Daydream” photographer Bruna Castanheira captures model Luca Apple. Creative direction is done by Pablo Quoos, styling is by Kaio Assunçãoa, while beauty and hair is by Liege W. and assisted by Leticia Waechter.

For this session, Luca is wearing selected pieces from Giuseppe Di Morabito, Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Marni, Isabel Marant, Gucci, Sunspel, Normando, Bottega, HStern, Lacoste, JW Anderson, Levi’s Brasil X DOD Alfaiataria, Zegna, TEKLA, Versace, Prada, Courréges, Celine, A.P.C, DOD Alfaiataria, Pralana, and Misci.

Model Luca Apple @iamlucaapple

Creative direction Pablo Quoos @pabloquoos

Photography Bruna Castanheira @brunacastanheira

Styling Kaio Assunçãoa @kaioassuncao

Beauty & hair Liege W. @liegewisniewski

Executive production ODMGT @odmgt

Fashion producer Maria Siqueira Bella Dantas @mariahsiqueira @belladantas

Beauty assistant Leticia Waechter @letswaechter