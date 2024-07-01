MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daydream by Bruna Castanheira
Stylist Kaio Assunção and photographer Bruna Castanheira team up for our latest exclusive story
For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Daydream” photographer Bruna Castanheira captures model Luca Apple. Creative direction is done by Pablo Quoos, styling is by Kaio Assunçãoa, while beauty and hair is by Liege W. and assisted by Leticia Waechter.
For this session, Luca is wearing selected pieces from Giuseppe Di Morabito, Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Marni, Isabel Marant, Gucci, Sunspel, Normando, Bottega, HStern, Lacoste, JW Anderson, Levi’s Brasil X DOD Alfaiataria, Zegna, TEKLA, Versace, Prada, Courréges, Celine, A.P.C, DOD Alfaiataria, Pralana, and Misci.