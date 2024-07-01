in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Daydream by Bruna Castanheira

Stylist Kaio Assunção and photographer Bruna Castanheira team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Daydream” photographer Bruna Castanheira captures model Luca Apple. Creative direction is done by Pablo Quoos, styling is by Kaio Assunçãoa, while beauty and hair is by Liege W. and assisted by Leticia Waechter

For this session, Luca is wearing selected pieces from Giuseppe Di Morabito, Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Marni, Isabel Marant, Gucci, Sunspel, Normando, Bottega, HStern, Lacoste, JW Anderson, Levi’s Brasil X DOD Alfaiataria, Zegna, TEKLA, Versace, Prada, Courréges, Celine, A.P.C, DOD Alfaiataria, Pralana, and Misci.

Blouse SAINT LAURENT, Belt SAINT LAURENT, Pants PRADA / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Sweater, Pants, and Shoes ZEGNA, Belt SAINT LAURENT / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Plaston NORMANDO, Pants BOTTEGA, Shoes MARNI / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Plaston NORMANDO, Pants BOTTEGA, Shoes MARNI / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Sweater BOTTEGA, Pants A.P.C, Belt SAINT LAURENT, Hat PRALANA, Watch HSTERN / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Tops COURRÉGES, Bracelets CELINE / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Tops COURRÉGES, Pants A.P.C, Blazer DOD ALFAIATARIA, Belt SAINT LAURENT / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Sweater LACOSTE, Shirt JW ANDERSON, Pants LEVI’S BRASIL X DOD ALFAIATARIA, Shoes ZEGNA, Yellow Blanket TEKLA / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Jacket VERSACE, Jeans COUTURE, Pants, Belt, and Boots SAINT LAURENT / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Shirt GIUSEPPE DI MORABITO, Jeans SAINT LAURENT, Hat MIU MIU, Shoes MARNI / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Shirt LACOSTE, Pants MISCI / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Coat ISABEL MARANT, Shorts GUCCI, Necklace LUCA APPLE, Socks SUNSPEL / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE
Watch HSTERN, Shorts GUCCI / photography © Bruna Castanheira for MMSCENE

Model Luca Apple @iamlucaapple
Creative direction Pablo Quoos @pabloquoos
Photography Bruna Castanheira @brunacastanheira
Styling Kaio Assunçãoa @kaioassuncao
Beauty & hair Liege W. @liegewisniewski
Executive production ODMGT @odmgt
Fashion producer Maria Siqueira Bella Dantas @mariahsiqueira @belladantas
Beauty assistant Leticia Waechter @letswaechter

COMME des GARÇONS Homme Plus SS25 Collection

Comme des Garçons Shirt SS 2025 Collection