MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Coen Koch by Tatchatrin Choeychom
The handsome Coen Koch at Brooks Modeling Agency teams up with fashion photographer Tatchatrin Choeychom for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. In charge of styling was Julieta Piacenza Vanderhoeven, who for the session selected looks from Stillsveta, Lucas van der Velde, and Calvin Klein.
To discover more of the story continue bellow:
jumpsuit & belt: Lucas van der Velde
briefs: Calvin Klein
top, pants & sandals: Lucas van der Velde
coat: Stillsveta
top & pants: Lucas van der Velde
Pants: Lucas van der Velde
top, pants & sandals: Lucas van der Velde
coat: Stillsveta
pants & sandals: Lucas van der Velde
Model: Coen Koch at Brooks Modeling Agency – www.brooksmodelingagency.com
Fashion Stylist: Julieta Piacenza Vanderhoeven
Photographer: Tatchatrin Choeychom – www.tatchatrin.com