MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Coen Koch by Tatchatrin Choeychom

The handsome Coen Koch at Brooks Modeling Agency teams up with fashion photographer Tatchatrin Choeychom for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session. In charge of styling was Julieta Piacenza Vanderhoeven, who for the session selected looks from Stillsveta, Lucas van der Velde, and Calvin Klein.

jumpsuit & belt: Lucas van der Velde

briefs: Calvin Klein

top, pants & sandals: Lucas van der Velde
coat: Stillsveta

top & pants: Lucas van der Velde

Pants: Lucas van der Velde

top, pants & sandals: Lucas van der Velde

coat: Stillsveta
pants & sandals: Lucas van der Velde

Model: Coen Koch at Brooks Modeling Agency – www.brooksmodelingagency.com
Fashion Stylist: Julieta Piacenza Vanderhoeven
Photographer: Tatchatrin Choeychom – www.tatchatrin.com

