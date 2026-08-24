MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Harry Ash

For a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive, Harry Ash steps in front of the lens of photographer Pat Supsiri. Represented by Mates Model Management, Ash appears in a new editorial accompanied by an interview exploring the early development of his modeling career and the experiences shaping his approach in front of the camera.

In conversation with MMSCENE, Ash speaks about learning to trust the creative process, the personality he brings to shoots and his growing interest in the wider creative side of fashion. He also reflects on personal style, the influences that currently hold his attention and the direction he hopes to pursue as his career develops.

What first made you curious about modelling, and how did you end up signing with an agency?

I fell into modelling more than anything, people would tell me I should give it a go, but I never really took it seriously at first. Once I started shooting and saw what could actually come from it, I became pretty obsessed with improving. Eventually that led to signing with an agency and realizing it was something I genuinely wanted to pursue properly.

What have you found most challenging about learning how to work in front of the camera?

Probably learning that doing less can actually be more. At the beginning I’d overthink where my hands were, what my face was doing, whether the pose looked right. The more I’ve shot, the more I’ve learned to trust the photographer.

What has been the most memorable moment of your modeling career so far?

Just recently I was on set with an older guy from New York City and he was one of the most interesting, grounded and friendly guys I’ve ever met. Like many more memorable people I’ve met so far, they always leave a mark on me and excite me for what’s next.

What do you think you bring to a shoot that feels distinctly yours?

Probably my personality and energy. I’m pretty cheeky and I don’t take myself too seriously, which I think helps me stay relaxed on set. But when it’s time to shoot I can switch on. I like bringing some attitude into an image rather than just trying to look good.

What kind of clothes do you naturally gravitate toward in everyday life?

Usually pretty simple silhouettes but with one or two pieces that stand out. I’m into vintage pieces, good denim, leather jackets and simple fitted clothes that make me feel relaxed.

What kind of music, films, or other culture are you drawn to right now?

Music is probably the biggest one for me. I’m always finding new stuff and my taste changes depending on what I’m doing. Visually, I’m really drawn to fashion imagery, campaigns and films that feel a little darker or more raw. Anything that feels authentic makes me feel the most connected.

Is there a skill or interest you would like to spend more time developing outside of modeling?

Definitely the creative side of fashion. I’d like to understand more about creative direction, styling and what actually goes into building an entire campaign or concept rather than only being the person standing in front of the camera.

What kind of creative project would you be excited to be part of, even if it pushed you outside your comfort zone?

Something really conceptual where I almost don’t recognise myself in the final images. Completely different styling, hair, location or character.

Do you see modeling mainly as a career in itself, or as something that could open doors to other interests as well?

Both. I want to take modeling as far as I possibly can, especially internationally, but I also see it opening doors into the wider creative industry. Long term I’d love to be involved in creative direction, fashion and potentially building projects of my own.

What would make the next few years feel successful to you?

Working internationally is the big one. I’d love to spend time working in markets like Milan and keep building a portfolio that feels stronger and more editorial. Beyond specific jobs, success would just be looking back in a few years and knowing I took every opportunity I had instead of playing it safe.

Model: Harry Ash at Mates Model Management

Photographer: Pat Supsiri

