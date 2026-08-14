Brad Pitt Covers the September 2026 Issue of Esquire

Brad Pitt stars on the cover of Esquire for September 2026, photographed by Chantal Anderson and styled by George Cortina. The accompanying interview takes place at the 62-year-old actor’s Los Angeles home, where Pitt discusses his recent film work, aging, grief, family, and his approach to acting.

The interview finds Pitt after an unusually concentrated period of work. He tells Esquire that he recently completed two and a half years of continuous projects, the longest uninterrupted stretch of his career. That period included the release and international promotion of F1, followed by filming Heart of the Beast in New Zealand, another project written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by David Fincher featuring Pitt again as Cliff Booth, and The Riders, which he completed only weeks before the interview.

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Pitt also reflects on acting at 62 and his desire to find something unfamiliar inside each role. He discusses performers he admires, including James Gandolfini, Richard Jenkins, Colin Farrell and Kate Winslet, and describes himself as an avid viewer who regularly watches television and films. He also says he would consider a streaming series if the right project came along.

Much of the conversation turns toward Heart of the Beast, written and directed by David Ayer. Pitt plays a former Special Forces soldier who crashes a small plane in Alaska with the dog that served alongside him as a military K-9. He describes the film as a love story and connects its themes of desperation, survival and emotional loss with experiences that have shaped his own life.

The interview gradually becomes more personal as Pitt discusses grief, the death of his mother and his relationship with his father. These reflections bring a more intimate dimension to the feature.

Anderson photographs Pitt in a series of interiors and informal settings, while Cortina keeps the wardrobe varied through tailoring, sportswear, archive pieces and personal accessories. Jason Low handled hair, Jean Black handled makeup, Hyperion oversaw production, Peter Gueracague created the set design and Susanna Badalyan handled tailoring. Luke Hanlein shot 16mm footage, with Amanda Kabbabe and Kri Cee directing video.

Photography © Chantal Anderson for Esquire, read more at esquire.com