Louis Spaargaren by Emily Bloomer for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Emily Bloomer captures Louis Spaargaren of Menace Model Management for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive. Set between domestic interiors and a secluded garden, the editorial follows Louis through a series of quiet, loosely composed moments. Natural light, familiar surroundings and an unforced sense of movement give the story an intimate character.

Stylist Brandon Bolland keeps the wardrobe relaxed, mixing knitwear, denim and lightweight layers throughout the story. Across the series, Louis carries the clothes with a restrained attitude that matches Bloomer’s understated approach, creating an editorial centered on personal space, everyday dressing and subtle shifts in mood.

Photographer: Emily Bloomer

Stylist: Brandon Bolland

Model: Louis Spaargaren at Menace Model Management