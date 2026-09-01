in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Louis Spaargaren by Emily Bloomer for MMSCENE Exclusive

Emily Bloomer photographs Louis Spaargaren for the latest MMSCENE exclusive, with styling by Brandon Bolland.

Louis Spaargaren by Emily Bloomer

Photographer Emily Bloomer captures Louis Spaargaren of Menace Model Management for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive. Set between domestic interiors and a secluded garden, the editorial follows Louis through a series of quiet, loosely composed moments. Natural light, familiar surroundings and an unforced sense of movement give the story an intimate character.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist Brandon Bolland keeps the wardrobe relaxed, mixing knitwear, denim and lightweight layers throughout the story. Across the series, Louis carries the clothes with a restrained attitude that matches Bloomer’s understated approach, creating an editorial centered on personal space, everyday dressing and subtle shifts in mood.

Louis Spaargaren by Emily Bloomer

Louis Spaargaren by Emily Bloomer

Louis Spaargaren by Emily Bloomer

Photographer: Emily Bloomer
Stylist: Brandon Bolland
Model: Louis Spaargaren at Menace Model Management

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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