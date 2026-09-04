Luke Swartz by Louis Daniel Botha for MMSCENE Exclusive

Luke Swartz of Ice Models stars in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive photographed by Louis Daniel Botha, with styling and video by Luthando James. Set against a pale coastal terrain, the editorial uses open space, shifting scale and a restrained palette to frame Luke with a sense of distance and immediacy.

The wardrobe features Dr. Martens, Mr Price, Exact, The Fix, H&M and Caterpillar. Across the story, Luke carries the looks with a controlled physical presence that gives the images their rhythm, balancing sharper tailoring with softer layers and more casual pieces.

Photographer: Louis Daniel Botha

Stylist & Videographer: Luthando James

Model: Luke Swartz at Ice Models