in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Luke Swartz by Louis Daniel Botha for MMSCENE Exclusive

Luke Swartz stars in the latest MMSCENE exclusive, photographed by Louis Daniel Botha with styling by Luthando James.

Luke Swartz by Louis Daniel Botha
Cardigan & Trousers: Mr. Price, Coat: Stylist’s own, Shoes: Dr. Martens

Luke Swartz of Ice Models stars in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive photographed by Louis Daniel Botha, with styling and video by Luthando James. Set against a pale coastal terrain, the editorial uses open space, shifting scale and a restrained palette to frame Luke with a sense of distance and immediacy.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe features Dr. Martens, Mr Price, Exact, The Fix, H&M and Caterpillar. Across the story, Luke carries the looks with a controlled physical presence that gives the images their rhythm, balancing sharper tailoring with softer layers and more casual pieces.

Jacket: Mr. Price, Trousers: The Fix, Shoes: Caterpillar
Luke Swartz by Louis Daniel Botha
Coat & Shirt: Exact
Shirt & Jeans: The Fix
Luke Swartz by Louis Daniel Botha
Jacket: Mr. Price, Trousers: The Fix
Cardigan & Trousers: Mr. Price, Coat: Stylist’s own, Shoes: Dr. Martens
Shirt: H&M, Jacket: Mr. Price, Trousers & Shoes: Model’s own
Coat & Shirt: Exact
Luke Swartz by Louis Daniel Botha
Jacket: Mr. Price, Trousers: The Fix, Shoes: Caterpillar
Cardigan & Trousers: Mr. Price, Coat: Exact
Shirt & Jeans: The Fix
Coat & Shirt: Exact, Trousers: The Fix
Luke Swartz by Louis Daniel Botha
Coat & Shirt: Exact, Trousers: The Fix, Shoes: Dr. Martens
Jacket & Trousers: Stylist’s own, Shoes: Dr. Martens
Cardigan & Trousers: Mr. Price, Shoes: Dr. Martens

Photographer: Louis Daniel Botha
Stylist & Videographer: Luthando James
Model: Luke Swartz at Ice Models

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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