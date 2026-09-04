Luke Swartz by Louis Daniel Botha for MMSCENE Exclusive
Luke Swartz stars in the latest MMSCENE exclusive, photographed by Louis Daniel Botha with styling by Luthando James.
Luke Swartz of Ice Models stars in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive photographed by Louis Daniel Botha, with styling and video by Luthando James. Set against a pale coastal terrain, the editorial uses open space, shifting scale and a restrained palette to frame Luke with a sense of distance and immediacy.
The wardrobe features Dr. Martens, Mr Price, Exact, The Fix, H&M and Caterpillar. Across the story, Luke carries the looks with a controlled physical presence that gives the images their rhythm, balancing sharper tailoring with softer layers and more casual pieces.