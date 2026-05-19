Filarri Stars in DSCENE Magazine “Design Under Pressure” Issue

Musician Filarri is one of the cover stars of DSCENE Magazine‘s Design Under Pressure issue. Fashion photographer Luka Stepanovic captured the cover story in Belgrade. In charge of styling was Manda Javorina, with grooming from beauty artist Arthur Khatt, and production by Borislav Utjesinovic. For the cover, Filarri wears a full Hugo look. The feature introduces a conversation with DSCENE Magazine Editor in Chief Zarko Davinic about music, masculinity, social media, public visibility, and the personal pressure behind his debut album, Od krvi i mesa.

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Design Under Pressure explores the conditions shaping creative work today, from the demands of visibility to the pace of cultural production. Across fashion, music, design, architecture, art, and public life, the issue looks at how contemporary figures navigate scrutiny, expectation, and control while trying to maintain a distinct creative voice. Filarri’s cover story reflects the issue’s focus through a personal narrative shaped by vulnerability, authorship, and the protection of creative independence.

The interview focuses on Filarri’s debut album Od krvi i mesa. Filarri describes the project as a complete work instead of a collection of separate tracks. The record includes eight songs and an interlude and captures a defined emotional period in sound. He says he wanted to stay honest to the core, strip himself down emotionally, and let the audience get to know him by listening to the album from beginning to end.

The conversation also turns to masculinity, social media, and public performance. Filarri describes music as the space where he feels most connected to himself, while visibility requires another kind of control. Speaking about the making of Od krvi i mesa, he says the album came from instinct and trust, with the process guided by what he and his collaborators felt and saw without compromise.

The full interview with Filarri will be available soon.

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Photographer LUKA STEPANOVIC

Styling MANDA JAVORINA

Grooming and Makeup ARTHUR KHATT

Production BORISLAV UTJESINOVIC

Talent FILARRI