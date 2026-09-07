Yiorgos Paraskeva in Where Cowboys Pray MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Yiorgos Paraskeva fronts a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial photographed by Giada Ramera, with art direction by Martina Di Marco and styling by Cristian Azazel. Casting comes from Fabio Carrusci, with hair and makeup by Emanuele Sofia, production by Ariae Studio, styling assistance by Margherita Bonometti, and photography assistance by Marzia Serravalle. Titled Where Cowboys Pray, the story draws on Western imagery through open fields, water, and cowboy references, giving Paraskeva a solitary presence that shifts between restraint, vulnerability, and a more physical intensity.

The wardrobe includes Diesel, Stetson, Moschino, Miu Miu, Domenico Orefice, Marsèll, Alain Paul, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, GAS, and R5H5. The editorial moves between sharper tailoring, relaxed separates, and more exposed styling, allowing the clothes to interact with the rural setting without turning the environment into the main subject.

Photographer: Giada Ramera

Art director: Martina Di Marco

Stylist: Cristian Azazel

Make-up artist & Hair stylist: Emanuele Sofia

Model: Yiorgos Paraskeva at D’Management Group

Casting director: Fabio Carrusci

Production: Ariae Studio

Stylist assistant: Margherita Bonometti

Photography assistant: Marzia Serravalle