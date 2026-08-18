MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Cem Kurttekin

Photographer Sergio Maiis captures Cem Kurttekin for a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive. Represented by Eylem The Casting Killer, Two Management Barcelona, PRM Agency and Crew Model Management, Kurttekin began modeling professionally in 2025 after first being discovered through social media. Styled by Ilhan Baysal, he wears Adidas, Orttu, Mariano, H&M, Levi’s and Poseidon Vintage. Daria Grudinina assisted on the shoot

In conversation with MMSCENE, Kurttekin reflects on the early stages of his career, from first test shoots and brand work to developing greater confidence in front of the camera. He also discusses personal style, the changes he has made since entering the industry and the kind of presence he wants to build through his work.

Your agency first discovered you through social media. What do you think they saw in you?

I think they saw something distinctive in me. My eye area probably makes me stand out a little, and I have a look that’s hard to place. You can’t immediately tell exactly where I’m from. I think that ambiguity makes my appearance interesting.

What did your first test shoot teach you about modeling that you hadn’t understood before?

It taught me that modeling is much more than looking good in a picture. It’s about movement, attitude, timing and knowing how to communicate without saying anything. I also realized that the camera can pick up on things you don’t even notice yourself.

Your first brand shoot was with Les Benjamins. What do you remember most clearly from that experience?

I was extremely excited because I did the job within my first week of joining the agency, and I had actually been selected from my very first casting. I was also much bigger physically back then. They even wanted to put me in a tank top for the shoot, but I looked too much like a bodybuilder in it, so we decided not to use it. It was a really memorable way to start my professional career.

How would you describe your personal style away from shoots, and what influences the way you dress?

I like to feel comfortable in what I wear. My style is usually a mix of sporty and oversized pieces, with a lot of darker colours. I like things that feel effortless but still have a strong silhouette. And honestly, I can never say no to a good pair of jeans.

What helps you feel confident in front of the camera?

I know myself now. I know which angles work for me and how I look from different perspectives. I’ve been doing this for a year, so when I’m in front of the camera, I already know there’s a reason I’m there. There’s a certain confidence that comes from knowing you were chosen to be the person in that image, and that allows me to relax.

Since starting professionally in 2025, what part of modeling has challenged you the most?

Losing weight and growing my hair were both genuinely challenging for me. I had been wearing a buzz cut for around three years, so going through all those awkward stages of growing it out sometimes made me feel like I looked genuinely terrible. The same goes for changing my physique. It took a lot of patience to get comfortable with seeing myself differently.

Your work has appeared on platforms including Vogue, Based Istanbul and Sober. What does that kind of visibility mean to you?

It’s definitely meaningful, especially because I’m still at the beginning of my career. Seeing my work on platforms I used to look at from the outside feels surreal. But for me, visibility is more of a reminder than a destination. It makes me want to create stronger work and reach bigger spaces.

As your portfolio grows, what do you want people to begin recognizing you for as a model?

I want to be recognized for my presence. Not just for how I look, but for the feeling I bring into an image. I want people to see a picture and know there’s something about me that makes it mine.

Looking ahead, what kind of opportunity would feel like an important next step for you?

I’d love to work on a major international campaign or be part of a fashion week runway. Something that takes me out of my comfort zone, puts me in a new environment and allows me to work with people I’ve looked up to. I’m interested in opportunities that feel like a real step forward, not just another job.

Model: Cem Kurttekin at Eylem The Casting Killer, Two Management Barcelona, Prm Agency, Crew Model Management

Photography: Sergio Maiis

Stylist: Ilhan Baysal

Assistant: Daria Grudinina

Special Thanks: Avalanche Premium Ice