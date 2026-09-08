Squashed MMSCENE Exclusive by Jeremy Kees Orr

Squashed unfolds around the squash court through the lens of Jeremy Kees Orr, bringing together Josh Watson and Finn Vojlay from Kult Australia for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. Built around competition, attraction and the codes of masculinity, the story follows two players whose rivalry gradually gives way to a more intimate connection. Orr keeps the imagery sporty and nostalgic, moving between the court, locker-room spaces and quieter moments around the game. Looks and small gestures suggest the connection between them, while the photographs alternate between play and quieter moments.

Hair, makeup and creative direction come from Justin Henry, with styling by Imogen Elsworth and Billy Chambers, and photography assistance by Lilith Zhu. The wardrobe brings together Emporio Armani, Bassike, Sergio Tacchini, Cleopatra’s Bling, MONOKEL, COS, Wales Bonner, Calvin Klein, Dolce&Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier, Wales Bonner x adidas, TOD’s, Casablanca, Prada, Represent, Torcasio, Rick Owens and Kenzo.

Photography: Jeremy Kees Orr

H/MUA + Creative Direction:Justin Henry

Styling: Imogen Elsworth & Billy Chambers

Photography Assist: Lilith Zhu

Models: Josh Watson & Finn Vojlay

Agency: Kult Australia