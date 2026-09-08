in Editorial, Exclusive, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Squashed MMSCENE Exclusive by Jeremy Kees Orr

Jeremy Kees Orr photographs Josh Watson and Finn Vojlay for MMSCENE exclusive.

Squashed by Jeremy Kees Orr
LEFT Top: Vintage Emporio Armani, Shorts: Represent, Shoes: Vintage TOD’s RIGHT Top: Vintage, Tracksuit: Casablanca, Shoes: Vintage Prada, Accessories: Cleopatra’s Bling

Squashed unfolds around the squash court through the lens of Jeremy Kees Orr, bringing together Josh Watson and Finn Vojlay from Kult Australia for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. Built around competition, attraction and the codes of masculinity, the story follows two players whose rivalry gradually gives way to a more intimate connection. Orr keeps the imagery sporty and nostalgic, moving between the court, locker-room spaces and quieter moments around the game. Looks and small gestures suggest the connection between them, while the photographs alternate between play and quieter moments.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Hair, makeup and creative direction come from Justin Henry, with styling by Imogen Elsworth and Billy Chambers, and photography assistance by Lilith Zhu. The wardrobe brings together Emporio Armani, Bassike, Sergio Tacchini, Cleopatra’s Bling, MONOKEL, COS, Wales Bonner, Calvin Klein, Dolce&Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier, Wales Bonner x adidas, TOD’s, Casablanca, Prada, Represent, Torcasio, Rick Owens and Kenzo.

Squashed by Jeremy Kees Orr
Top: Vintage, Trackpants: Wales Bonner, Underwear: Calvin Klein, Jewelry: Cleopatra’s Bling, Eyewear: MONOKEL, Bag: COS
LEFT Top: Vintage Emporio Armani, Shorts: Vintage Sergio Tacchini RIGHT Top: Vintage Dolce&Gabbana, Shorts: Vintage Emporio Armani
LEFT Top: Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, Shorts: Vintage Sergio Tacchini, Accessories: Cleopatra’s Bling RIGHT Top: Vintage, Shorts: Vintage Emporio Armani
Squashed by Jeremy Kees Orr
Top & Underwear: Torcasio
Top: Wales Bonner x adidas, Shorts: Vintage Sergio Tacchini, Shoes: Vintage
LEFT Top: Torcasio, Towel: Kenzo, Sunglasses: Rick Owens, Jewelry: Cleopatra’s Bling RIGHT Hoodie: Rick Owens, Towel: Kenzo, Jewelry: Cleopatra’s Bling
Squashed by Jeremy Kees Orr
Top: Vintage, Eyewear: MONOKEL
LEFT Top: Vintage, Shorts: Vintage Emporio Armani RIGHT Top: Bassike, Shorts: Vintage Sergio Tacchini
Squashed by Jeremy Kees Orr
LEFT Top: Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, Shorts: Vintage Sergio Tacchini, Accessories: Cleopatra’s Bling
LEFT Top: Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, Shorts: Vintage Sergio Tacchini, Accessories: Cleopatra’s Bling RIGHT Top: Vintage, Trackpants: Wales Bonner, Underwear: Calvin Klein
LEFT Top: Vintage Emporio Armani, Shorts: Represent RIGHT Top: Vintage, Tracksuit: Casablanca, Accessories: Cleopatra’s Bling

Squashed by Jeremy Kees Orr

LEFT Top: Vintage, Shorts: Vintage Emporio Armani RIGHT Top: Bassike, Shorts: Vintage Sergio Tacchini

Photography: Jeremy Kees Orr
H/MUA + Creative Direction:Justin Henry
Styling: Imogen Elsworth & Billy Chambers
Photography Assist: Lilith Zhu
Models: Josh Watson & Finn Vojlay
Agency: Kult Australia

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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