Karl Lagerfeld Taps Kit Butler for Fall Winter 2026

Kit Butler fronts the menswear tailoring story for Karl Lagerfeld Fall Winter 2026, appearing as part of the House’s latest From Paris With Love campaign. The British model presents a focused view of the season’s suiting, with the imagery centering on structured proportions, defined silhouettes and a polished contemporary attitude. Photographer Matt Easton shot the campaign, with styling by Isabelle Kountour.

Butler’s images give tailoring its own place within the wider Fall Winter 2026 campaign. The House describes the story through sharp suiting and sculpted forms, using traditional menswear codes as the foundation for a cleaner current interpretation. The focus remains firmly on cut and silhouette, allowing Butler to carry the clothes through a restrained visual approach that suits the precision of the collection.

The campaign marks Butler’s appearance alongside Paris Hilton, who continues her relationship with Karl Lagerfeld following the Fall Winter 2025 and Spring Summer 2026 seasons. Hilton remains the face of the House through Fall Winter 2026 and Spring Summer 2027. The new chapter also introduces NOT-KARL, a digital character that references Karl Lagerfeld through dark glasses, wit and a self-aware sense of humor.

DISCOVER: Paris Hilton Returns to Karl Lagerfeld for Fall Winter 2026

While Hilton and NOT-KARL drive the campaign’s conversation around physical and digital personalities, Butler provides a clear menswear counterpoint through the tailoring story. His presence directs attention toward the construction and proportions of the Fall Winter 2026 wardrobe, giving the campaign a distinct male fashion component without relying on the digital concept that defines the broader rollout.

The House uses From Paris With Love as a continuing campaign framework. For Fall Winter 2026, retro multi-screen televisions introduce NOT-KARL into the visual language, while Easton photographs Hilton for the brand for the first time. Butler’s tailoring images sit within that same seasonal project and concentrate on the collection itself, particularly the sharper side of Karl Lagerfeld menswear.

The result gives Butler a specific role within a campaign built around several different personalities. His photographs strip the concept back to silhouette, proportion and attitude, presenting Fall Winter 2026 tailoring through a direct menswear lens. The suiting carries the controlled lines associated with the House while the styling keeps the overall image current and concise.