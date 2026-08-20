Theo James Stars on British GQ September 2026 Cover

Theo James fronts the September 2026 issue of British GQ, photographed by Ben Parks and styled by Sam Ranger. The 41-year-old actor appears in the magazine as his career enters another busy period, with The Gentlemen returning for a second season and his profile continuing to grow after The White Lotus.

James discusses his life outside acting at Ornella, the second Italian restaurant he has co-founded in London. The setting becomes part of a wider conversation about his life outside acting. James also co-founded Lupa, which opened a year earlier, and talks about his personal investment in both restaurants, from their interiors to the people working inside them.

Much of the interview turns toward The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series in which James plays Edward “Eddie” Horniman, the Duke of Halstead. The first season became one of Netflix’s major hits of 2024, and James now also serves as co-executive producer. Season 2 takes Eddie deeper into the criminal operation he inherited, while the story examines power, class and the pull of lineage with greater intensity.

James explains that he initially approached Eddie with what he calls “middle-class guilt,” imagining a character uncomfortable with inherited privilege. Ritchie encouraged him to consider the attraction of a 600-year bloodline. That idea becomes increasingly important as Eddie grows more ambitious and begins to understand the influence attached to his family name. James describes the coming season as darker and more interested in the ways power can alter someone’s morality.

The actor also reflects on his relationship with fame. His breakout role in the Divergent films brought intense attention during the 2010s, something James struggled with at the time. He recalls withdrawing from public life and considering leaving acting altogether. An oceanography degree in California even became a serious possibility before smaller projects helped reconnect him with the reasons he wanted to perform.

That experience continues to shape the way he approaches his career. James says he now enjoys acting more than he once did because greater success allows him to choose projects more carefully. His recent work includes an Emmy-nominated performance in The White Lotus, The Gentlemen, the upcoming South Korean thriller The Hole and Untapped, the independent production company he co-founded.

James also discusses the tension between public recognition and private identity. He admits that he once refused selfies with fans and preferred conversation, although he eventually realized that refusing could make the interaction last longer. He remains cautious about fame and the effect intense public attention could have on his family.