Francisco Rosso in Unbuttoned MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Tania Mendoza captures model Francisco Rosso for the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive Unbuttoned, with creative direction by Mendoza and Milo de las Heras. De las Heras also styles the editorial, while Noelia Pastor leads hair and makeup and Hernan Castillo assists with photography.

Unbuttoned studies masculinity in transition through structure, exposure and self-possession, presenting identity as something flexible, controlled and continually reshaped. The editorial features pieces from Andesites, MANS, CxC, Bumbuner, Golden Goose, Casoná, Baro Lucas, Bobbies, Compendio, DKNY, Hermès and Lottusse.

Photography: Tania Mendoza

Styling: Milo de las Heras

Model: Francisco Rosso at The Tribe Models

Hair & Makeup: Noelia Pastor

Creative direction: Tania Mendoza and Milo de las Heras

Photography Assistant: Hernan Castillo

Special thanks: Valyty Place, Via Comunicacion