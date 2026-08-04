in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Francisco Rosso in Unbuttoned MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Tania Mendoza and stylist Milo de las Heras team up with Francisco Rosso for the new MMSCENE exclusive.

Francisco Rosso in Unbuttoned
Jeans: Andesites, Belt: Casoná, Necklace: CxC, Rings: Bumbuner

Photographer Tania Mendoza captures model Francisco Rosso for the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive Unbuttoned, with creative direction by Mendoza and Milo de las Heras. De las Heras also styles the editorial, while Noelia Pastor leads hair and makeup and Hernan Castillo assists with photography.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Unbuttoned studies masculinity in transition through structure, exposure and self-possession, presenting identity as something flexible, controlled and continually reshaped. The editorial features pieces from Andesites, MANS, CxC, Bumbuner, Golden Goose, Casoná, Baro Lucas, Bobbies, Compendio, DKNY, Hermès and Lottusse.

Total look: Mans
Necklace: CxC, Rings: Bumbuner
Francisco Rosso in Unbuttoned
Coat: Baro Lucas
Tank top: Andesites, Pants: Mans, Necklace: CxC, Rings: Bumbuner, Loafers: Bobbies
Francisco Rosso in Unbuttoned
Bag: Hermès vintage
Jeans: Andesites, Belt: Casoná, Necklace: CxC, Rings: Bumbuner
Pants: Mans, Coat: Baro Lucas, Rings: Bumbuner, Boots: Golden Goose
Jeans: Andesites, Coat: Mans, Necklace: CxC, Rings: Bumbuner, Boots: Golden Goose
Francisco Rosso in Unbuttoned
Tank top: Andesites, Pants: Mans, Necklace: CxC, Rings: Bumbuner, Loafers: Bobbies
Jeans: Andesites, Belt: Casoná, Necklace: CxC, Rings: Bumbuner
Jeans: Andesites, Coat: Mans, Necklace: CxC, Rings: Bumbuner
Francisco Rosso in Unbuttoned
Pants: Mans, Coat: Baro Lucas, Rings: Bumbuner
Shorts: Compendio, Top: DKNY, Bag: Hermès vintage, Loafers: Lottusse
Jeans: Andesites, Coat: Mans, Necklace: CxC, Rings: Bumbuner, Boots: Golden Goose

Photography: Tania Mendoza
Styling: Milo de las Heras
Model: Francisco Rosso at The Tribe Models
Hair & Makeup: Noelia Pastor
Creative direction: Tania Mendoza and Milo de las Heras
Photography Assistant: Hernan Castillo
Special thanks: Valyty PlaceVia Comunicacion

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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