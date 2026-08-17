MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Lucas Brederodi

Lucas Brederodi fronts a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Hudson Rennan. The 28-year-old Brazilian content creator has built a digital presence around lifestyle, travel, personal style, grooming and tennis, sharing interests that naturally reflect his life and personality. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brederodi studied Economics abroad before turning to content creation full time in 2021.

For the editorial, Brederodi wears Carnan, Neriage, Balenciaga, Stefan Cooke, Singa, Marni, Havaianas, Celine, Welcome Rio, Another Place, Gucci, Mondepars, Dior, Gap, Bershka, D-Aura, Calvin Klein, G.H. Bass and Vintage Shop. In conversation with MMSCENE, Brederodi discusses turning social media into a full-time career, the people who shaped his path and the interests behind his work. He also reflects on personal style, major fashion and Formula 1 experiences, and where he wants to take his career next.

What first made you want to create content?

I was about to graduate from college, and I knew I didn’t want to pursue a career in Economics or Finance. I’d always been active on social media, so I had a feeling I understood what worked and how I could grow an audience.

You entered the digital space through Cozy Streetwear in 2017, initially working behind the scenes. What pushed you to step in front of the camera in 2021?

I’ve always considered myself a very social person, so being in front of the camera never felt intimidating. The idea of building a platform and turning it into my career was something that really excited me.

You studied Economics and gained experience in hospitality before becoming a full-time creator. How did those experiences shape how you manage your career today?

Everything helps, of course. But honestly, what has had the biggest impact on my career is the people I’ve surrounded myself with. Networking has opened so many doors for me, and I’m really grateful for that.

How would you describe your creative identity now?

I’d describe myself as a lifestyle creator first. I don’t try to fit into one category or create a character online. I just share the things I’m genuinely interested in, and I think that’s why people connect with my content. Building a genuine connection with my audience has always mattered more to me than fitting into a category.

Your platform brings together fashion, travel, grooming, luxury and tennis. What connects these interests within your work?

The connection is that none of them feel forced. They’re all things that are naturally part of my life. I don’t create content around a niche, I create content around my lifestyle. Some days that’s fashion, other days it’s travel, tennis or fragrances. I think people connect with it because they’re seeing my real interests, not different versions of me for different types of content.

Your work often has a cinematic visual style. How do you turn an idea into a complete story within a short video?

Having an idea is one thing, but bringing it to life is the hardest part. A great team makes all the difference. I always try to surround myself with talented people who help turn a vision into something real.

Has your audience ever responded to a story in a way that changed how you understood your own work?

A lot of people see me as a fashion creator, but I’ve never really seen myself that way. Fashion is a big part of my content because I love the visual side of it, but I see myself more as a lifestyle creator. Fashion, travel, luxury, fitness and tennis – it’s all connected because it’s simply my life.

Which designers, collections or fashion periods have shaped your personal style most strongly?

I’ve always been drawn to classic menswear with a more relaxed, effortless feel. I like timeless pieces, vintage finds and tailoring that doesn’t feel too formal. I’ve always admired the effortless way David Beckham dressed in the early 2000s, and I think that aesthetic has naturally influenced my own style over the years.

Your career has taken you to Prada and Dolce & Gabbana shows, as well as Formula 1 events in Miami and São Paulo. What have these high-profile environments taught you about fashion, entertainment and the industries surrounding them?

They’ve shown me just how powerful social media can be. One day you’re filming a 10 second video, and the next you’re attending some of the biggest fashion and sporting events in the world. It’s surreal. I feel incredibly grateful for those opportunities, and I always try to stay humble.

After building an international career, what direction now feels most important for the next stage of your work?

I want to keep growing internationally and continue working with brands that align with who I am. At the same time, I’d love to explore tennis more through my content. It’s a sport I’m genuinely passionate about, and I feel there’s still so much I can build around it. I’m excited to see where that takes me over the next few years.