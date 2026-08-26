MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Sage Guinaldo

Sage Guinaldo stars in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Tommy O’Sullivan. Guinaldo appears in a stripped-back series built around physicality, movement and a direct connection to sport, wearing Levi’s jeans throughout the editorial.

The accompanying interview introduces Guinaldo at an early stage in his modeling career, with surfing and teaching still shaping much of his daily life. He speaks about what keeps him connected to the ocean, what he enjoys about working on set and the experiences he hopes to build as modeling becomes a larger part of his world.

Surfing has been part of your life longer than modeling. What first drew you to the ocean, and what keeps you coming back to it?

I believe that surfing is a natural high, you become so obsessed with being in the moment that it’s a feeling that can only be experienced. I truly believe that when you’re surfing, it’s like being kissed by God.

As a surf instructor, what have you learned about people from teaching them something that depends so much on patience, instinct, and trust?

I believe having the patience and empathy while teaching this craft is crucial. I think having as much experience as I do helps my students understand the concepts that I’m teaching them. I would hope that they trust me, haha.

Modeling is still relatively new for you. What surprised you most when you first stepped in front of a professional camera?

One of the first things I found when being in front of the cameras was how much fun I had. Honestly, at first it was a side hustle and then when I met so many amazing people and the opportunities kept coming in. That’s where I feel like it kept drawing me back. Meeting so many new people and hearing so many different stories and how we all ended up in the same place is very, very interesting to me.

What part of modeling feels most natural to you, and what are you still learning how to navigate?

I feel the most natural part of modeling for me is when I’m able to show my authentic self. What I’m used to and what I’m obviously most comfortable with is surfing, being on the beach, etc. When I’m able to interact with another talent is the most fun experience for me. I’m definitely a people person and I love a good conversation. That being said, I’m definitely learning how to navigate. I get a little camera shy/starstruck when I have a big job and the whole crew is there for me.

What do you enjoy most about the process of being on set?

The thing I enjoy most about being on set is meeting everyone. I always love talking to wardrobe, Light Tech, Photographer, etc., and hearing their story about how they got into the industry and what their plans are for the future.

How would you describe your personal style when you are away from shoots and the beach?

To be honest, my personal life is the beach. If I’m not surfing, I’m spending time with my family and working. But that saying of you never work a day in your life if you do what you love is completely true.

What does a typical day look like for you when you are completely free from modeling work?

A typical day in the life for me would be waking up and going surfing with my good friends. Ideally, the waves are really good and then around afternoon time I would go work out and get a training session in. Then I would study. I’ve been studying a new language as well as some fitness/nutritional credentials and furthering my teaching ability in surfing. I’ve been really into the show One Piece so I think I’d probably be watching that at night, haha.

What have you learned about yourself since entering modeling?

I definitely learned how to take care of my body and how to be confident when it’s “game day”. I’ve learned what my body likes before and after a shoot, and how to treat my skin. Honestly, I’ve also learned to take it less seriously. Because life‘s too short and when you show up just cranky and just looking to get the job done, it doesn’t make it fun. So definitely having fun on set, because at the end of the day we’re taking photos for work and people are taking photos of me for work and there could be worse things to do for money.

Are there photographers, designers, or brands you would especially like to work with?

I would absolutely love to work with Levi’s. I think that would be really fun. Brad Pitt did a shoot for Levi’s in the desert when he got out of jail in an old car and I would love to do something like that. I think Calvin Klein would be an amazing brand to work with. I feel like I fit the part. One of my top ones would also be Abercrombie & Fitch. I think I would be an amazing fit for them too. And I would love to get to know the people over there. Obviously, Nike would be a fun fitness shoot to work with, and I haven’t worked in runway yet so any runway brands would be really fun!

What would would you like the next few years to look like for you?

I would love to have a lot of good stories to tell in the next year. I feel like 2026 for me is a year of side quests and I’ve been going on a lot of trips. I would hate for one day to wake up and not be able to tell any stories to my kids at the dinner table or at a friend‘s house drinking beers. That’s my biggest fear so this year I hope I have a lot of good stories to tell because that’s what life’s all about: making memories with friends and family.