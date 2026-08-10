Cal Burke in On/Off Duty MMSCENE Exclusive

Cal Burke stars in On/Off Duty, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive photographed and directed by Jeff Marano, who also handles styling and grooming. The editorial draws on a 1990s New York mood, pairing the city’s energy with a cinematic approach that shifts between polished city dressing and relaxed off duty looks.

On/Off Duty keeps Cal at the center of a wardrobe rooted in classic American menswear. Formal jackets and wide trousers meet worn denim and casual layers, giving the story a retro character. The editorial features Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Calvin Klein, BOSS, Suitsupply, COS, Banana Republic, Puccini, Taylor Stitch and H&M.

Model: Cal Burke

Photography, Direction, Styling & Grooming: Jeff Marano