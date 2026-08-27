Carlos Lara Herrera in Marinero MMSCENE Exclusive

Antonio C. Malia photographs Carlos Lara Herrera for Marinero, a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial that revisits the archetype of the Mediterranean sailor through a contemporary and sensual lens. Set between the harbor, the sea and sun-washed walls, the story builds a nostalgic image of youth and masculinity. Herrera appears less as a literal sailor than as an imagined figure shaped by the Mediterranean coast, with the setting and styling turning familiar maritime codes into something more personal.

The editorial translates familiar maritime references through fashion photography, with Malia using warm cinematic light and raw coastal surroundings to frame Herrera within a sensual vision of Mediterranean youth and masculinity. Marinero becomes a story of youth, skin, sunlight and the persistent desire to escape.

Model: Carlos Lara Herrera

Photographer: Antonio C. Malia