in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Mate in Off Duty MMSCENE Exclusive by Ben Sabo

Ben Sabo and Mate come together for the new MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive.

Mate by Ben Sabo

Photographer Ben Sabo captures model Mate in the new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial Off Duty, approaching the story through a quieter, more instinctive view of masculinity. The images move with an understated confidence, allowing gesture, expression and atmosphere to define the pace of the series.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Sabo keeps the visual language direct and restrained, allowing changes in posture, light and setting to guide the story. Mate carries the story with a quiet confidence, giving each frame a sense of restraint and focus. His presence keeps the editorial personal and understated, allowing the mood to develop through subtle shifts in expression and attitude.

Mate by Ben Sabo

Mate by Ben Sabo

Mate by Ben Sabo

Mate by Ben Sabo

Mate by Ben Sabo

Title: Off Duty
Photography: Ben Sabo
Model: Mate

EditorialexclusivePortraits

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Written by Jana Kostic

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