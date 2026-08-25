Mate in Off Duty MMSCENE Exclusive by Ben Sabo

Photographer Ben Sabo captures model Mate in the new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial Off Duty, approaching the story through a quieter, more instinctive view of masculinity. The images move with an understated confidence, allowing gesture, expression and atmosphere to define the pace of the series.

Sabo keeps the visual language direct and restrained, allowing changes in posture, light and setting to guide the story. Mate carries the story with a quiet confidence, giving each frame a sense of restraint and focus. His presence keeps the editorial personal and understated, allowing the mood to develop through subtle shifts in expression and attitude.

Title: Off Duty