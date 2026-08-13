Rusland Danilchenko in Soft Rebellion MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Rusland Danilchenko fronts the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial Soft Rebellion, photographed by Alejandro Ramirez in the Barcelona area, with styling and creative direction by Manel Guisado. Casting comes from Numair Asmi, hair and makeup by Cristobal Valero, and digital art by Juan Bertoni. The story approaches masculinity through a fluid, contemporary lens, pairing structured tailoring with softer and more disruptive details. Danilchenko brings vulnerability and edge into the same frame, creating a tension that feels controlled and modern.

The wardrobe includes Rubearth, Uniqlo, Loewe, Eñaut, Versace, COS, Victor Von Schwarz, Dr. Martens, Prada, Boggi Milano, Ami Paris, Miu Miu and Calvin Klein, alongside pieces from the stylist’s wardrobe. Soft Rebellion builds its identity through contrast, keeping the mood refined while introducing a sharper, less conventional attitude that gives the editorial its youthful energy.

Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez

Stylist & Creative Director: Manel Guisado

Model: Rusland Danilchenko at Two Management Barcelona

Casting Director: Numair Asmi

MUAH: Cristobal Valero

Digital Art: Juan Bertoni