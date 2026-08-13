in Editorial, Exclusive, Independent Model Management, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

Rusland Danilchenko in Soft Rebellion MMSCENE Exclusive

Alejandro Ramirez photographs Rusland Danilchenko for the new MMSCENE exclusive styled by Manel Guisado.

Rusland Danilchenko in Soft Rebellion
Jacket & Shorts: Rubearth, Socks: Uniqlo, Shoes: Loewe

Model Rusland Danilchenko fronts the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial Soft Rebellion, photographed by Alejandro Ramirez in the Barcelona area, with styling and creative direction by Manel Guisado. Casting comes from Numair Asmi, hair and makeup by Cristobal Valero, and digital art by Juan Bertoni. The story approaches masculinity through a fluid, contemporary lens, pairing structured tailoring with softer and more disruptive details. Danilchenko brings vulnerability and edge into the same frame, creating a tension that feels controlled and modern.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe includes Rubearth, Uniqlo, Loewe, Eñaut, Versace, COS, Victor Von Schwarz, Dr. Martens, Prada, Boggi Milano, Ami Paris, Miu Miu and Calvin Klein, alongside pieces from the stylist’s wardrobe. Soft Rebellion builds its identity through contrast, keeping the mood refined while introducing a sharper, less conventional attitude that gives the editorial its youthful energy.

Overcoat: Eñaut
Rusland Danilchenko in Soft Rebellion
Tank top: Prada, Shirt: Boggi Milano, Shorts: Ami Paris
Jacket & Shorts: Rubearth
Top: Stylist’s own, Pants: Eñaut, Shoes: Versace
Rusland Danilchenko in Soft Rebellion
Top: Stylist’s own, Pants: Eñaut
Beanie: Stylist’s own
Tank top: COS, Pants: Eñaut
Rusland Danilchenko in Soft Rebellion
Overcoat: Eñaut
Tank top: Prada, Shirt: Boggi Milano
Top & Pants: Victor Von Schwarz, Boots: Dr. Martens
Rusland Danilchenko in Soft Rebellion
Beanie: Stylist’s own
Overcoat: Eñaut, Boxer: Calvin Klein, Pants: Stylist’s own
Jacket & Shorts: Rubearth
Rusland Danilchenko in Soft Rebellion
Tank top: COS, Pants: Eñaut

Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez
Stylist & Creative Director: Manel Guisado
Model: Rusland Danilchenko at Two Management Barcelona
Casting Director: Numair Asmi
MUAH: Cristobal Valero
Digital Art: Juan Bertoni

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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