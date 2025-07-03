MMSCENE Summer Diary 2025 by Alfonso Anton Cornelis

MMSCENE escapes to Lanzarote for Summer Diary 2025, an exclusive editorial lensed by photographer Alfonso Anton Cornelis.

Styled and art directed by Giorgio Branduardi, the shoot features models Davon Broughton, Kirill Karpenko, and Pau Aresté.

The models are caught in moments that drift between city haze and coastal escape, wearing looks from Calvin Klein, Antonio Marras, Dolce & Gabbana, DSQUARED2, Paul Smith, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s. The boys move through each frame with ease and magnetism, barefoot, sweat-kissed, always present.

Hair and makeup artist Veronica Fiorello keeps things raw and real, letting skin breathe and curls catch the light. Stylists Nicola Destro and Davide Sargentoni assist in building a wardrobe that feels collected over summers past, distressed denim, crisp shirting, vintage sportswear, and silhouettes that hang with intention.

Filmmaker Patrick Invernici adds a layer of motion to the stillness, his video work giving pulse to the slow-burning energy of the shoot. Together, the team captures the freedom of long days, late nights, and the sweet ache of knowing it won’t last forever.

Photographer: Alfonso Anton Cornelis

Stylist & Art Director: Giorgio Branduardi

MUAH: Veronica Fiorello

Models: Davon Broughton, Kirill Karpenko, Pau Aresté

Stylist Assistant: Nicola Destro, Davide Sargentoni

Videomaker: Patrick Invernici