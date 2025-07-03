in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE Summer Diary 2025 by Alfonso Anton Cornelis

Davon Broughton, Kirill Karpenko, and Pau Aresté star in the visual diary, caught in moments that drift between city haze and coastal escape.

Kirill wears jumper: Paul Smith, slip: Wayerob; Devon wears shirt: DSQUARED2, shorts: Paul Smith; Pau wears shirt: Paul Smith

MMSCENE escapes to Lanzarote for Summer Diary 2025, an exclusive editorial lensed by photographer Alfonso Anton Cornelis.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Styled and art directed by Giorgio Branduardi, the shoot features models Davon Broughton, Kirill Karpenko, and Pau Aresté.

Kirill wears total look: Calvin Klein, Devon wears shirt: Calvin Klein, Pau wears total look: Calvin Klein

The models are caught in moments that drift between city haze and coastal escape, wearing looks from Calvin Klein, Antonio Marras, Dolce & Gabbana, DSQUARED2, Paul Smith, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s. The boys move through each frame with ease and magnetism, barefoot, sweat-kissed, always present.

Total look: Calvin Klein

Hair and makeup artist Veronica Fiorello keeps things raw and real, letting skin breathe and curls catch the light. Stylists Nicola Destro and Davide Sargentoni assist in building a wardrobe that feels collected over summers past, distressed denim, crisp shirting, vintage sportswear, and silhouettes that hang with intention.

Total look: Calvin Klein

Filmmaker Patrick Invernici adds a layer of motion to the stillness, his video work giving pulse to the slow-burning energy of the shoot. Together, the team captures the freedom of long days, late nights, and the sweet ache of knowing it won’t last forever.

Pau wears boxer: Tommy Hilfiger, Kirill wears total look: Tommy Hilfiger, Devon wears sweatshirt: Tommy Hilfiger, slip: Wayerob
Total Look Tommy Hilfiger
Total Look Tommy Hilfiger
Total Look Tommy Hilfiger
Kirill wears total look: Tommy Hilfiger, Devon wears tank: FRNKOW, swimwear: Tommy Hilfiger, trousers: Levi’s; Pau wears swimwear: Tommy Hilfiger, shorts: Levi’s, hat: Hurricane Lab

Total look: DSQUARED2
Devon wears polo: DSQUARED2, slip: Wayerob; Kirill wears slip: Wayerob; Pau wears total look: DSQUARED2

Pau wears swimwear: Calvin Klein; Devon wears total Look: Antonio Marras

Devon wears shirt and boxer: DSQUARED2, tank top: KVRT; Kirill wears shirt and tank top: DSQUARED2, slip: Wayerob

Photographer: Alfonso Anton Cornelis
Stylist & Art Director: Giorgio Branduardi 
MUAH: Veronica Fiorello 
Models: Davon Broughton, Kirill Karpenko, Pau Aresté
Stylist Assistant: Nicola Destro, Davide Sargentoni 
Videomaker: Patrick Invernici 

Written by Katarina Doric

