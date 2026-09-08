Supreme x A.PRESSE Builds Fall 2026 Around Custom Fabrics

Supreme and A.PRESSE have joined forces for Fall 2026 on a collection built around fabric, construction and shared fit development. The range covers outerwear, tailoring, casual pieces and accessories, with A.PRESSE supplying custom materials and vintage finishing techniques throughout.

Founded by Kazuma Shigematsu in 2021, A.PRESSE has built its identity around workwear, military garments and tailored clothing. That approach carries directly into the Supreme collaboration, where material choice plays a major role in defining each piece. Leather, cotton, silk, cashmere and sterling silver appear throughout the collection, while graphics remain limited.

The Leather Jacket leads the outerwear offering and comes in two versions. A.PRESSE uses calfskin for one and cowhide for the other, creating different weights and textures within the same design.

Military influence appears through the M-65 and Cargo Pant. Both pieces feature camouflage applied by hand, connecting the garments to A.PRESSE’s use of aged and vintage-inspired finishing techniques. Their forms also reference the military clothing that regularly informs the Japanese label’s collections.

Tailoring introduces another group of specially selected fabrics. The Suit uses a cotton-silk blend designed to retain structure while giving the garment a softer drape. The Shirt comes in David & John Anderson cotton pin Oxford, adding British-milled cotton to the material mix.

The collection also includes a Vintage Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt lined with cotton waffle thermal fabric. The lining adds texture and insulation to the piece. A Tee features original photography by Ari Marcopoulos, bringing a photographic element into a collection otherwise focused primarily on material and construction.

Headwear includes a Camp Cap and a Cashmere Beanie. The accessory offering continues with a 20-inch sterling silver Classic Key Chain, introducing precious metal alongside the collection’s textile-driven pieces.

Supreme and A.PRESSE developed the fits and proportions together across the full range. Their collaboration therefore extends into pattern and cut, with both labels shaping how the garments sit and wear.

A.PRESSE produced the collection in Japan, Portugal and the USA. The mix of production locations reflects the range of materials and garment categories included in the project. The A.PRESSE x Supreme Fall 2026 collection releases on September 10, followed by an Asia release on September 12.