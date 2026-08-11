in Editorial, Exclusive, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Jono Forlee in Between Frames MMSCENE Exclusive

Jono Forlee stars in the new MMSCENE exclusive photographed and styled by Nawid Qureischi.

Jono Forlee in Between Frames
Shirt & Pants: Diesel, Chaps & Belt: FREIKOERPER, Bracelet: Valentino, Gloves: Vintage

Model Jono Forlee, represented by KULT Models Germany, stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive Between Frames, photographed by Nawid Qureischi. The editorial keeps the focus on Jono through a mix of composed and more relaxed images, with subtle shifts in expression and posture giving the story a natural, understated feel.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Qureischi also styled the editorial, which features pieces from ARKET, ARMEDANGELS, COS, Copenhagen Studios, Polo Ralph Lauren, Mavi, Diesel, FREIKOERPER, Valentino, Vagabond, Levi’s, BDG Jeans, Weekday, Axel Arigato, G-Star RAW and Kangol.

Jono Forlee in Between Frames
Set: FREIKOERPER, Shorts: Levi’s
Jono Forlee in Between Frames
Shirt: ARKET, Overshirt: ARMEDANGELS, Coat: COS, Boots: Copenhagen Studios
Shirt: FREIKOERPER, Pants: BDG Jeans
Shirt: Polo Ralph Lauren, Denim: Mavi
Jono Forlee in Between Frames
Dungaree: G-Star RAW, Hat: Kangol
Shirt: Weekday, Pants: Axel Arigato, Gloves: Vintage
Shirt & Pants: Diesel, Chaps & Belt: FREIKOERPER, Bracelet: Valentino, Gloves: Vintage
Set: FREIKOERPER, Shorts: Levi’s
Jono Forlee in Between Frames
Shirt & Pants: Diesel, Chaps & Belt: FREIKOERPER, Bracelet: Valentino, Gloves: Vintage
Shirt: Weekday, Pants: Axel Arigato, Gloves: Vintage
Shirt & Pants: Diesel, Chaps & Belt: FREIKOERPER, Bracelet: Valentino, Shoes: Vagabond, Gloves: Vintage

Model: Jono Forlee at KULT Models Germany
Photography & Styling: Nawid Qureischi

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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