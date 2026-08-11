Jono Forlee in Between Frames MMSCENE Exclusive

Jono Forlee stars in the new MMSCENE exclusive photographed and styled by Nawid Qureischi.
Model Jono Forlee, represented by KULT Models Germany, stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive Between Frames, photographed by Nawid Qureischi. The editorial keeps the focus on Jono through a mix of composed and more relaxed images, with subtle shifts in expression and posture giving the story a natural, understated feel.
Qureischi also styled the editorial, which features pieces from ARKET, ARMEDANGELS, COS, Copenhagen Studios, Polo Ralph Lauren, Mavi, Diesel, FREIKOERPER, Valentino, Vagabond, Levi’s, BDG Jeans, Weekday, Axel Arigato, G-Star RAW and Kangol.