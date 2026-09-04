LOEWE Names Spike Fearn Its Newest Brand Ambassador

LOEWE welcomes Spike Fearn as its newest brand ambassador, bringing the British actor into the House under creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The appointment connects LOEWE with an actor whose approach to performance centers on curiosity, instinct and a desire to pursue characters far removed from his own experience.

Fearn grew up in a working-class family in Leicestershire and trained at the Television Workshop in Nottingham. A longtime observer of people, he developed an interest in characters through the human details he noticed around him. That instinct continues to inform his work, with Fearn seeking roles that feel lived-in and emotionally complete rather than predetermined.

His early screen credits include Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, Marley Morrison’s Sweetheart and Fede Álvarez’s Alien: Romulus, which Ridley Scott produced. Screen International selected Fearn among its Stars of Tomorrow in 2024. During the same year, he appeared alongside Jack O’Connell and Eddie Marsan in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black.

Fearn has continued to pursue different genres and characters as his career develops. This year, he took his first leading role in Finding Emily, Alicia MacDonald’s romantic comedy for Working Title and Focus Features. The performance gave him space to explore comedy and tenderness while also showing his musical ability.

He later played Casey in James L. Brooks’ Ella McCay alongside Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson and Ayo Edebiri. Fearn currently films Gavin O’Connor’s Running for Apple Original Films, playing a homeless high school prodigy trying to outrun his past. He will also appear in Alice Birch’s Sweetsick, an upcoming Searchlight Pictures feature starring Cate Blanchett.

His connection with LOEWE comes through an approach that values attention, openness and continued creative development. Fearn describes himself as permanently ready to search for the full humanity of a character. He prefers to arrive on set without deciding every answer in advance, leaving room for discovery during the performance.

That willingness to take risks also shapes the roles he wants to pursue. “I want to keep chasing people who are really far away from me,” Fearn has said. “I never want to be shoved into a box. I want to bend it and see what happens – and if that means falling on my face, I’ll fall now.”

McCollough and Hernandez point to the same quality in Fearn’s work. “Spike carries something rare,” the designers say, referencing his ability to work through grief, horror, comedy and romance while keeping something unresolved within each performance. They identify that sense of immediacy as a quality they seek at LOEWE.

The partnership reflects the direction McCollough and Hernandez bring to the House: an emphasis on exploration and creative work that continues to develop rather than settle into repetition. With Fearn joining LOEWE as an ambassador, the House connects that philosophy to an actor who actively searches for unfamiliar roles and new ways to approach his work.