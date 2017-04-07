MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Liam Samuels by Emmanuel Sanchez-Monsalve

Up and comer Liam Samuels at Fusion Models stars in an exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Emmanuel Sanchez-Monsalve. Styling is work of Julien Alleyne, who for the story selected looks from the likes of Kenneth Ning, Adidas Y-3, Telfar, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Carlos Campos, Marna Ro, and Issey Miyake among other.

Button down shirt – Kenneth Ning
Pants – Kenneth Ning
Top underneath – Telfar
Shoes – Adidas Y-3

Cropped jacket – Gypsy Sport
Button down shirt underneath – 3.1 Phillip Lim
Pants – Marna Ro
Belt – EX INFINITAS

Jumpsuit – Carlos Campos
Button down shirt underneath – Gypsy Sport
Glasses – Slav Nowosad

Jacket/Vest – N-p-Elliott
Belt around arm – EX INFINITAS

Shirt/Vest on top – Telfar
Button down shirt underneath – 3.1 Phillip Lim
Pants – Telfar
Belt – EX INFINITAS
Shoes – Adidas Y-3

Cropped jacket – Gypsy Sport
Button down shirt underneath – 3.1 Phillip Lim
Pants – Marna Ro
Belt – EX INFINITAS

Shirt on top – Carlos Campos
Button down shirt underneath – Issey Miyake
Pants – Marna Ro
Belt – EX INFINITAS

Jacket – Landlord NY
Pants – Marna Ro
Skirt on top – Gypsy Sport
Belt – Landlord NYC
Shoes – Adidas Y-3

Jumpsuit – Carlos Campos
Button down shirt underneath – Gypsy Sport
Glasses – Slav Nowosad

Photographer – Emmanuel Sanchez-Monsalve – www.emmanuelsmonsalve.com
Stylist – Julien Alleyne – www.julienalleyne.com
Model – Liam Samuels @ FUSION

