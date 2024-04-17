in Atelier Management, David Roemer, Editorial, Soul Artist Management

Jackson Jarrell Models Glass Magazine’s “The Door” Editorial

Photographer David Roemer captures Jackson Jarrell, styled by Christopher Campbell

Jackson Jarrell for Glass Magazine / Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management

The talented Jackson Jarrell from Soul Artist Management models Glass Magazine‘s “The Door” editorial. The model is captured by photographer David Roemer at Atelier Management. In charge of styling is Christopher Campbell (De Facto) with grooming done by Elsa Canedo from Opus Beauty

Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management
Photo © David Roemer for Glass Magazine / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Glass Magazine  www.theglassmagazine.com
Photographer: David Roemer / Atelier Management  www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Christopher Campbell / De Facto
Grooming: Elsa Canedo / Opus Beauty
Model: Jackson Jarrell / Soul Artist

