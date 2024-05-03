MMSCENE PORTRAITS: A New Gentleman by Monterrosa

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled “A New Gentleman” by Monterrosa captures model Jose Luis Castillo at Dear Society Model Management. Styling is done by Marta Grace, assisted by Isabel Ventura and Laura Pérez. Makeup and hair is done by Natalia Serrano, with Mark as light assistant.

For this session, Jose is wearing selected pieces from Adrián del Maestre, Kurt Geiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Tamara Press, Jorge de Álvarez, Baerchi, Alexah, and Emma Prieto.

Photography – Monterrosa @monterrosa.es

Styling – Marta Grace @marts.grace

Makeup and Hair – Natalia Serrano @natsemakeup

Model – Jose Luis Castillo @joseluisscastillo

Agency – Dear Society Model Management @dearsociety.mgmt

Light – Assisting Mark @markkts__

Styling Assisting – Isabel Ventura @Iisaventura and Laura Pérez @laauragrey