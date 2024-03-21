in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: You Know How by Francis Tama

Photographer Francis Tama and models Ivan, Tomas, Augusto, Nehuen, and Erik team up for the latest exclusive story

You Know How by Francis Tama
MMSCENE PORTRAITS: You Know How by Francis Tama

The handsome Ivan, Tomas, Augusto, Nehuen, and Erik star in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled “You Know How,” captured by fashion photographer Francis Tama.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The Styling is done by Facundo Bettencourt. Ivan and Tomas are represented by Ceres Management,  Augusto and Nehuen by Civiles Management, and Eric is represented by AR Models. 

You Know How by Francis Tama
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
You Know How by Francis Tama
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
You Know How by Francis Tama
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
You Know How by Francis Tama
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE
Photo by Francis Tama for MMSCENE

Photographer – Francis Tama @francistamam
Stylist – Facundo Bettencourt @jesuisfacundo
Models – Ivan & Tomas @ CERES . Augusto & Nehuen @ CIVILES . Erik @ AR MODELS
Special thanks to RETORNABLES & SILVIO SIERRA

editorialsexclusivesFresh FacesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Philipp Plein Fall Winter 2024 Collection

PUMA F1 Collection Campaign