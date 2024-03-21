MMSCENE PORTRAITS: You Know How by Francis Tama

The handsome Ivan, Tomas, Augusto, Nehuen, and Erik star in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled “You Know How,” captured by fashion photographer Francis Tama.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
The Styling is done by Facundo Bettencourt. Ivan and Tomas are represented by Ceres Management, Augusto and Nehuen by Civiles Management, and Eric is represented by AR Models.
Photographer – Francis Tama @francistamam
Stylist – Facundo Bettencourt @jesuisfacundo
Models – Ivan & Tomas @ CERES . Augusto & Nehuen @ CIVILES . Erik @ AR MODELS
Special thanks to RETORNABLES & SILVIO SIERRA