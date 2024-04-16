Stray Kids Member Hyunjin Covers Elle Korea May 2024 Issue

Stray Kids member Hyunjin takes the cover story of Elle Korea Magazine‘s May 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Kim Hyejeong, with fashion direction from Lee Hayan, art direction by Lee Sojeong, and set design by Lee Dayoung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Choi Bora, and makeup artist Yu Hyesoo. Known for his charismatic performances and deep emotional connection with fans, Hyunjin opens up about love, friendship, and trust in a candid interview with the magazine.

The photo shoot for the magazine was anything but ordinary. Hyunjin’s dedication shone brightly as he immersed himself fully, literally and figuratively, not hesitating to step into water for the perfect shot. His unyielding focus and the visible excitement on set were palpable, creating an atmosphere of awe among the crew.

Hyunjin reflected on his experiences from Stray Kids’ fourth official fan meeting, ‘SKZ’s Magic School,’ held in Seoul last March. “The preparation for the fan meeting felt like a continuous practice session dedicated to our fans, and the positive energy has lingered all the way to today’s shoot,” he shared. This sense of companionship and support from their fans, known affectionately as STAY, seems to fuel his and the group’s ongoing enthusiasm and commitment.

2023 was a landmark year for Stray Kids as they scooped up the ‘Best K-Pop’ award at the MTV Video Music Awards for their hit ‘Thrill.’ Furthermore, their latest mini-album Star with its leading single ‘Rock’ broke into the Billboard ‘Hot 100’, a first for a K-pop fourth-generation boy group. Hyunjin sees these achievements as milestones in a journey fueled by relentless effort and the invisible processes behind the scenes. “I believe in focusing on the process; the results will come,” he asserts, indicating a mature perspective on fame and success.

When asked about his most cherished value, Hyunjin didn’t hesitate to choose friendship. “Friendship has grown to mean a deep, emotional bond to me,” he explained. Celebrating seven years with Stray Kids, he treasures the extraordinary affection and teamwork within the group, viewing it as a foundational pillar that promises to keep him fearless about the future.

Fans eager for a deeper glimpse into Hyunjin’s world can look forward to the full interview and photo spreads in both the print issue and online at Elle Korea’s website. Also, a series of interview films will be available on Elle’s YouTube channel, offering an intimate look at the thoughts and feelings of one of K-pop’s most beloved stars.

Photography © Park Jongha for Elle Korea, read more at elle.co.kr