Italian Olympic swimmer Thomas Ceccon takes the cover story of Corriere della Sera – Style Magazine‘s May 2024 edition captured by fashion photographer Michel Haddi. In charge of styling was Luca Roscini, assisted by Vittorio Giargiana, with grooming from beauty artist Gigi Tavelli, and production by Silvia Giudici. For the session Thomas is wearing selected looks from Dior, Omega watches, and swimming goggles from Arena Italia.

For me, swimming is everything now. Obsession is a double-edged medal: on one side, it drives you to give your best to achieve the goal, on the other, it makes you feel bad when, for one reason or another, you don’t succeed – Ceccon

At just 23 years old, the Vicenza-born swimmer holds the world record in the 100-meter backstroke and has a trophy case that includes three world championship golds and two Olympic medals. Thomas Ceccon is an athlete who lives and breathes swimming, admitting candidly that the pool is his true comfort zone. His dedication to the sport is profound, with a daily routine that revolves entirely around training, competing, and recovering. Outside the pool, however, he embodies a style that is effortlessly cool and distinctly his own, making him an ideal fit for a magazine’s cover story that celebrates the intersection of sport and fashion.

Ceccon’s recent magazine cover is as much about celebrating his athletic achievements as it is about unveiling the man behind the medals. Known for his non-conformist attitude Thomas carries a charisma that’s both authentic and appealing. His fashion sense, while not as discussed as his swimming technique, shows a young man who knows how to balance functionality with aesthetics.

The swimmer’s look for the magazine cover is effortlessly cool, blending casual and chic in a way that mirrors his versatile swimming technique. Ceccon can navigate three different swim styles with ease, and similarly, his fashion sense adapts from sportswear to formal with subtle finesse.

Despite his youth, Ceccon displays a mature perspective on his career and life, understanding the necessity of sacrifices for achieving greatness. He discusses the challenges and mental pressures of competing at the highest levels, including tackling pre-race anxieties and overcoming injuries. His honesty about the ups and downs of athletic life contributes to a persona that is relatable and grounded.

Photography © Michel Haddi for Corriere della Sera – Style Magazine, read more at style.corriere.it