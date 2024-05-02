MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lawrence Blud by Claire Désérable

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES model Lawrence Blud, represented by New Madison, Elite Milan and Fifth Model (MA), is photographed by Claire Désérable. Styling is done by Jérémie Chégrane.

For this session, Lawrence is wearing selected pieces from Sacai, Charvet, Lanvin, Cos, Polo Ralph Lauren, Maison Margiela, Adidas, Hed Mayner, Falke, Paco Rabanne, and Ann Demeulemeester.

Photography – Claire Désérable @clairedez

Model – Lawrence Blud @lawisright rep by New Madison, Elite Milan and Fifth Model (MA)

Styling – Jérémie Chégrane @jeremiecbacque