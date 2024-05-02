in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Lawrence Blud by Claire Désérable

Photographer Claire Désérable and stylist Jérémie Chégrane team up for our latest style story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES model Lawrence Blud, represented by New Madison, Elite Milan and Fifth Model (MA), is photographed by Claire Désérable. Styling is done by Jérémie Chégrane

For this session, Lawrence is wearing selected pieces from Sacai, Charvet, Lanvin, Cos, Polo Ralph Lauren, Maison Margiela, Adidas, Hed Mayner, Falke, Paco Rabanne, and Ann Demeulemeester.

Undershirt PACO RABANNE VINTAGE, Shirt ANN DEMEULEMEESTER VINTAGE, Coat, necklaces, belt STYLIST’S OWN / photography © Claire Désérable for MMSCENE
Turtleneck COS, Trousers HED MAYNER, Belt and chain STYLIST’S OWN, Socks FALKE / photography © Claire Désérable for MMSCENE
Turtleneck COS, Trousers HED MAYNER, Belt and chain STYLIST’S OWN / photography © Claire Désérable for MMSCENE
Turtleneck COS, chain STYLIST’S OWN / photography © Claire Désérable for MMSCENE
Turtleneck COS, Shirt CHARVET, Swear POLO RALPH LAUREN / photography © Claire Désérable for MMSCENE
Coat SACAI, Shirts CHARVET, Belt STYLIST’S OWN, Trousers LANVIN / photography © Claire Désérable for MMSCENE
Coat SACAI, Shirts CHARVET, Belt STYLIST’S OWN, Trousers LANVIN / photography © Claire Désérable for MMSCENE
Turtleneck COS, Shirt CHARVET, Swear POLO RALPH LAUREN, Short MAISON MARGIELA, Shoes ADIDAS / photography © Claire Désérable for MMSCENE

Photography – Claire Désérable @clairedez
Model – Lawrence Blud @lawisright rep by New Madison, Elite Milan and Fifth Model (MA)
Styling – Jérémie Chégrane @jeremiecbacque

